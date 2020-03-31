Nokia 2.2 gets Android 10

Shares

HMD Global has announced that the Nokia 2.2 smartphone will get the Android 10 in Kenya. The new update on the Nokia 2.2 makes a total of seven (7) Nokia Smartphones running on the latest OS from Android.

“I am pleased to announce that the Nokia 2.2 Smartphone will start receiving the roll out of the latest OS from Google Android 10 in Kenya today. Our Nokia fans can expect the latest OS experiences and innovations from Google even in the affordable phone segment. Our promise has been to offer a smartphone experience that just keeps getting better and we are excited to be delivering on that promise as we roll out Android 10 today.” said Gopher Ogembo, Senior Business Manager, East Africa, HMD Global.

Key features of Android 10