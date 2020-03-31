Nokia 2.2 gets Android 10

HMD Global has announced that the Nokia 2.2 smartphone will get the Android 10 in Kenya. The new update on the Nokia 2.2 makes a total of seven (7) Nokia Smartphones running on the latest OS from Android.
“I am pleased to announce that the Nokia 2.2 Smartphone will start receiving the roll out of the latest OS from Google Android 10 in Kenya today. Our Nokia fans can expect the latest OS experiences and innovations from Google even in the affordable phone segment. Our promise has been to offer a smartphone experience that just keeps getting better and we are excited to be delivering on that promise as we roll out Android 10 today.” said Gopher Ogembo, Senior Business Manager, East Africa, HMD Global.
Key features of Android 10
- Dark Mode – this will be available on the entire system, making it easier on your eyes
- Smart Replies – this will be available on all messaging apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger etc. Also 65 new emojis come in this new OS.
- Incognito mode for Google Maps – Maps gains a private-search mode, you can now search for and navigate places without having data saved and linked back to you.
- Focus mode – This a Digital Wellbeing tool that helps users focus without distraction. You select apps that you want to avoid using during a period of time.
- New Gesture Navigation – Gestures are now quicker and more intuitive than ever. Go backwards and forwards, pull up the home screen and swipe up to see your open apps.
- New Privacy Controls and enhanced location settings – enabling users to have more control over the data they share with apps.
- Live Caption – With a single tap, Live Caption automatically captions videos, podcasts and audio messages, even things you record yourself. Without ever needing WiFi or mobile data.
- Security Updates – In Android 10, you’ll get faster security updates easier. Important Security and Privacy fixes can now be sent directly to your phone from Google Play, just the same way all your other apps update. So you get these fixes as soon as they are available.