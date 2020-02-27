Allan Kilavuka confirmed as the Kenya Airways CEO

Shares

Kenyan airline Kenya Airways has confirmed Allan Kilavuka as the Group Managing Director & CEO effective April 1, 2020. Allan has been serving in the role in an acting capacity since the previous CEO Sebastian Mikosz resigned on December 31 2019.

Allan is the current Jambojet CEO, a Kenya Airways subsidiary, having taken over from previous CEO Willem Hondius in January 2019. He has over 23 years’ experience in leadership and management. He was previously at General Electric (GE), where he was the Executive in-charge of Global Operations for sub-Sahara Africa responsible for the strategic leadership in developing the shared service model and designing organization and structure. He has also held various senior roles in GE both in Kenya and South Africa.

He has a Bachelor’s of Commerce Degree from the University of Nairobi and also holds a Postgraduate Certificate in Psychology from the University of Liverpool. He has trained at GE’s world class Crotonville Leadership Institute in New York, USA in Executive Leadership, Advanced Management and Financial Management.

Allan will join the boards of all Kenya Airways subsidiary companies and will also continue serving as the Jambojet CEO until March 31 2020. Thereafter he will remain on the board of Jambojet as a Kenya Airways representative.

Interestingly, another CEO of a Kenyan company will report to work on the same day as Allan. This is none other than the new Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa, who was appointed to the position last year but will officially take over on April 1st 2020. April 1st is also Fool’s Day so make of that what you will. But seriously, we wish the two men all the best in their new roles.