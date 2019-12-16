Stream Football emerge as the winners of the Guinness Night Football tournament

Shares

Stream Football Club who are the Lake region representatives emerged as the inaugural champions of the Guinness Night Football tournament after beating Bangers Football Club (Nairobi Region representatives) 3 – 1 in post-match penalties in a match that was held at Halycon Lounge and Grill in Kitengela.

The intense match was settled through post match penalties after a one all draw in normal regulation time. At stake was the chance to become the first champions of the tournament and a ticket to Lagos, Nigeria for the Pan-African championship to take place on 31st January 2020 which will be hosted by Guinness ambassador and football legend, Rio Ferdinand.

Stream Football Club were clinical from the penalty spot as they converted all their spot kicks through their captain Calvin Ogallo, Fredrick Ochieng and Ouma Jared. Bangers Football Club converted their penalty through Timothy Ouma. Their dependable player Byron Otieno failed to convert his penalty, crashing his teams hope for lifting the trophy.

During the match, the hosts went ahead in the first few minutes with Captain Hassan Hussein scoring the first goal. The first half ended with Bangers FC leading a goal to nil. In the second half, Fredrick Ochieng equalized for Stream FC in the dying minutes to send the match straight into penalties.

Stream FC walked away with Kshs. 100,000 and the trip to Nigeria for the Pan-African championship that will be held in Lagos, Nigeria at the end of January. The first runners up Bangers FC won Ksh. 100,000 as consolation prize. Black Jubil who finished third secured a cash prize of Kshs. 50,000.

An elated Stream FC Captain Calvin Ogallo had this to say, “We had a strategy to execute though it did not go our way during the first half. During the second half of the match, we re-grouped and had a chance to kill the game. Am glad to have captained my team to the trophy. We will continue with the good form even in Lagos, Nigeria for the Pan-African tournament and hopefully become champions.”

Stream FC will compete with winners from Uganda and host country Nigeria.