Edward Kamiru is the winner of the Guinness Night Football Goal Challenge tournament

Edward Kamiru has emerged as the winner of the Guinness Night Football – Goal Challenge tournament after facing stiff competition from Jeff Wachira, Enoch Kibet and Dennis Mwandikwa in the finals. Edward Kamiru won the competition after defeating over 20 competitors.

The win grants him a ticket to Lagos, Nigeria for the Guinness Pan-African championship which will take place on 31st January 2020. The event will be hosted by Guinness ambassador and football legend, Rio Ferdinand.

Guinness consumers were tasked to recreate the best of premier league goals scored by English Premier League players where participants were required to hit the target to win a ticket to Lagos, Nigeria.

An elated Kamiru explained; “It has been a wonderful experience. I was able to recreate some of the best English Premier League (EPL) goals and was on target in the spot-kicks to ensure I win the ticket. Am now looking forward to a wonderful night football experience in Lagos, Nigeria in a few days to come.”

During the trip, he will be accompanying Stream FC from Kisumu region who are the winners of the Guinness Night Football Kenya to the Pan-African championship at the West African nation. Stream FC will compete with winners from Uganda and host country Nigeria during the championship.

The games entailed each individual being tasked to recreate some of the best English Premier League goals and hitting the right target. At each stage of the competition, individuals were eliminated based on hitting the target until the winner was determined.

To participate, consumers were required to buy a Guinness trophy serve ‘Champions deal’ (Bucket of five 500ml bottles) and have a valid passport.