Whiskey is a drink that most people enjoy either neat or in the rocks with a bit of water. However, there are other ways to take your whiskey and make it delicious, including making cocktails.
Here are a 5 easy to make cocktail recipes which you can enjoy with friends and family or by yourself.
1. Honey bunny
Ingredients
- 50 ml whisky
- 22 ml lemon juice
- 15 ml simple syrup or honey water or maple syrup
- 10 ml red wine infused with hibiscus leaves (optional)
- Ice
Method
1. Add all ingredients except the wine into a shaker with ice and shake.
2. Strain into a glass over fresh ice.
3. Slowly pour the wine over the back of a bar spoon so that it floats on top of the drink.
2. Whiskey in the jar
Ingredients
- 20 ml freshly-squeezed lime juice
- 8-10 ml freshly-made ginger juice (ginger + water)
- 15-20 ml mix of honey and water
- 60ml single malt Scotch whisky
- Ginger chunk
Method
1. Pour the ingredients into a shaker and add ice into it then shake for about 15 seconds.
2. Double strain the mixture into a whisky glass with ice.
3. Layer with a peaty whisky for an added flavour.
4. Garnish with ginger candy or ginger chunk.
5. Ready to serve!
3. Honey Gold
Ingredients
- 50 ml scotch whisky
- 25 ml apple juice
- 15 ml honey syrup
- 2 dashes of Orange juice
Preparation
1. Mix up the ingredients.
2. Pour into a glass filled with ice cubes.
3. Serve in an old fashioned whisky glass.
4. Dr. Lemon
Ingredients
40 ml Jack Daniel’s whiskey
20 ml triple sec
10 ml fresh lemon juice
10 ml cane sugar syrup
a bit of lemonade
Preparation
1. Pour the ingredients into a glass filled with ice and then add the lemonade.
2. Stir slightly before drinking.
3. Serve in a tumbler or glass
5. Old fashioned
Ingredients
- 45 ml of Whiskey
- 200 ml of Ginger Ale
- 15 ml lemon juice
- One lemon
Instructions
1. Pour 45 ml of whiskey into a cocktail mixer.
2. Add 15 ml of lemon juice and 200 ml of Ginger Ale.
3. Mix in the cocktail mixer.
4. Add a few lemon slices for decoration.