Shares

Whiskey is a drink that most people enjoy either neat or in the rocks with a bit of water. However, there are other ways to take your whiskey and make it delicious, including making cocktails.

Here are a 5 easy to make cocktail recipes which you can enjoy with friends and family or by yourself.

1. Honey bunny

Ingredients

50 ml whisky

22 ml lemon juice

15 ml simple syrup or honey water or maple syrup

10 ml red wine infused with hibiscus leaves (optional)

Ice

Method

1. Add all ingredients except the wine into a shaker with ice and shake.

2. Strain into a glass over fresh ice.

3. Slowly pour the wine over the back of a bar spoon so that it floats on top of the drink.

2. Whiskey in the jar

Ingredients

20 ml freshly-squeezed lime juice

8-10 ml freshly-made ginger juice (ginger + water)

15-20 ml mix of honey and water

60ml single malt Scotch whisky

Ginger chunk

Method

1. Pour the ingredients into a shaker and add ice into it then shake for about 15 seconds.

2. Double strain the mixture into a whisky glass with ice.

3. Layer with a peaty whisky for an added flavour.

4. Garnish with ginger candy or ginger chunk.

5. Ready to serve!

3. Honey Gold

Ingredients

50 ml scotch whisky

25 ml apple juice

15 ml honey syrup

2 dashes of Orange juice

Preparation

1. Mix up the ingredients.

2. Pour into a glass filled with ice cubes.

3. Serve in an old fashioned whisky glass.

4. Dr. Lemon

Ingredients

40 ml Jack Daniel’s whiskey

20 ml triple sec

10 ml fresh lemon juice

10 ml cane sugar syrup

a bit of lemonade

Preparation

1. Pour the ingredients into a glass filled with ice and then add the lemonade.

2. Stir slightly before drinking.

3. Serve in a tumbler or glass

5. Old fashioned

Ingredients

45 ml of Whiskey

200 ml of Ginger Ale

15 ml lemon juice

One lemon

Instructions

1. Pour 45 ml of whiskey into a cocktail mixer.

2. Add 15 ml of lemon juice and 200 ml of Ginger Ale.

3. Mix in the cocktail mixer.

4. Add a few lemon slices for decoration.