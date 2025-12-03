Shares

Pungulu Pa Productions is ecstatic to invite families to the very first PUNGULU PARTY! Kids Festival, a vibrant celebration set to bring the magic of African culture and storytelling to life.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, 7th December 2025, at the scenic Parade Ring, Ngong Race Course. The festival will run from 12 PM to 7 PM, promising an entire afternoon of joyful activities for the whole family.

The core of the festival is a lively celebration of the beloved Uli & Tata’s African Nursery Rhymes. The PUNGULU PARTY! is designed to be a joyful space where families can play, learn, and connect through the richness of African music, storytelling, and heritage.

Attendees can look forward to a diverse array of engaging activities, including:

African Nursery Rhyme Sessions: Sing and dance along to the rhythms of the continent.

Enchanting Puppet Shows: Watch stories unfold with colorful characters.

Traditional Games: Discover and play classic African games.

Creative Workshops: Hands-on activities to spark imagination and artistic expression.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Self-Defense Demos: Engaging sessions promoting safety and discipline.

Nature-Inspired Activities: Connect with the natural world through fun, educational play.

The festival will also feature a special marketplace dedicated to showcasing Made in Kenya creativity. Visitors can explore a variety of high-quality, locally produced items, including:

Locally made toys

Fashion and apparel

Art and books

Child-friendly foods

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate and support local talent while giving your children an unforgettable cultural experience.

Event details