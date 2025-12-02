Shares

In a shocking case of healthcare fraud, Christine Nyambura Muturi (also known as Christine Lewis), a 41-year-old Mesa resident, was arrested in November 2025 after allegedly providing hospice care to vulnerable patients in the U.S. using a stolen nursing license. The arrest has also brought to light her past involvement in notorious fraud-related charges in Kenya.

Muturi successfully secured employment at Northern Arizona Hospice (NAZ) in Cottonwood, presenting herself as a “compassionate and highly skilled registered nurse” with over four years of hospice experience. She submitted a seemingly valid Colorado nursing license, which is recognized across multiple states.

The elaborate deception was uncovered during a routine credential review by NAZ administrators, who noticed a critical discrepancy: the license she submitted was issued in 1980, four years before she was born. Further investigation confirmed the license belonged to a legitimate, much older nurse who had never authorized Muturi to use her credentials.

Timeline: Muturi participated in multiple patient visits, including at least one solo visit on August 15.

Discovery and Resignation: When confronted, Muturi immediately resigned from NAZ.

Continued Fraud: Instead of stopping, she subsequently secured another position at Golden Rose Hospice in Mesa.

The Arrest: NAZ filed a police report, prompting an investigation by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. An undercover agent met with Muturi on November 13, 2025, during which she again falsely claimed to hold an active nursing license, leading to her arrest at her Mesa home.

The investigation confirmed that Muturi has never been licensed as a registered nurse in any U.S. state.

The Arizona case reveals a pattern of alleged fraudulent activity, tracing back to Muturi’s past in Kenya in connection with Westwick College.

As the Director of the institution, Muturi previously faced fraud-related charges for:

Operating an Unaccredited School: Allegedly offering training and issuing Certified Nursing Assistant certificates from an institution not accredited by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVET).

Financial Misconduct: Accusations of obtaining a total of Sh1,092,000 (Kenya Shillings) from four individuals as payment for the unaccredited courses.

Westwick College drew complaints regarding unpaid staff and questions about the legitimacy of its programs, which reportedly promised pathways to U.S. jobs. Kenyan creator Edgar Obare was sued by Muturi for sharing stories about Westwick College.

Muturi now faces multiple felony charges in Arizona, including:

Forgery

Fraud schemes

Practicing nursing with a fraudulent license

Computer tampering

A Class 4 felony like forgery in Arizona carries a presumptive prison sentence of 2.5 years for first-time offenders. Due to her criminal history, which includes prior arrests for domestic battery and fugitive from justice charges, she faces increased legal scrutiny.