Shares

In Kenya, you can hire police officers for your event or to provide security and there’s a whole framework for it.

To start the process, go to nps.ecitizen.go.ke and then choose the police officers that you would like to hire and then pay the requisite fees.

There are standardized rates for the hire of police services as outlined in Gazette Notice No. 955. These rates are set per hour, for a maximum deployment period of 8 hours and you can find them below:

A. Rates for Armed Police Officers

The following table details the per-hour rates for hiring armed police officers for a maximum of eight (8) hours:

Police officer Rank Rates (Ksh.)
Police officer 198
Inspector 165
Senior Sergeant and Sergeant 135
Corporal 100
Constable 100

B. Rates for Un-armed Police Officers

The following table details the per-hour rates for hiring un-armed police officers for a maximum of eight (8) hours:

Police officer Rank Rates Ksh.
Police officer 150
Inspector 125
Senior Sergeant and Sergeant 100
Corporal 100
Constable 75

C. Motor Vehicle and Motor-Cycle Rider Rates

1. Police 999 Patrol Car

The rate for the hire of a Police 999 patrol car is charged per hour for a maximum of eight (8) hours:

Item Rates KSh.
Police 999 patrol car 5,000

2. Armed Motor-Cycle Riders

The rates for hiring an armed motor-cycle rider per hour (maximum eight hours) are as follows:

Police officer Rank Rates KSh.
Police officer 2,000
Inspector 1,800
Senior Sergeant and Sergeant 1,500
Corporal 1,300
Constable 1,200

3. Un-armed Motor-Cycle Riders

The rates for hiring an un-armed motor-cycle rider per hour (maximum eight hours) are as follows:

Police officer Rank Rates KSh.
Police officer 1,800
Inspector 1,500
Senior Sergeant and Sergeant 1,300
Corporal 1,200
Constable 1,000