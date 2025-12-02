In Kenya, you can hire police officers for your event or to provide security and there’s a whole framework for it.
To start the process, go to nps.ecitizen.go.ke and then choose the police officers that you would like to hire and then pay the requisite fees.
There are standardized rates for the hire of police services as outlined in Gazette Notice No. 955. These rates are set per hour, for a maximum deployment period of 8 hours and you can find them below:
A. Rates for Armed Police Officers
The following table details the per-hour rates for hiring armed police officers for a maximum of eight (8) hours:
|Police officer Rank
|Rates (Ksh.)
|Police officer
|198
|Inspector
|165
|Senior Sergeant and Sergeant
|135
|Corporal
|100
|Constable
|100
B. Rates for Un-armed Police Officers
The following table details the per-hour rates for hiring un-armed police officers for a maximum of eight (8) hours:
|Police officer Rank
|Rates Ksh.
|Police officer
|150
|Inspector
|125
|Senior Sergeant and Sergeant
|100
|Corporal
|100
|Constable
|75
C. Motor Vehicle and Motor-Cycle Rider Rates
1. Police 999 Patrol Car
The rate for the hire of a Police 999 patrol car is charged per hour for a maximum of eight (8) hours:
|Item
|Rates KSh.
|Police 999 patrol car
|5,000
2. Armed Motor-Cycle Riders
The rates for hiring an armed motor-cycle rider per hour (maximum eight hours) are as follows:
|Police officer Rank
|Rates KSh.
|Police officer
|2,000
|Inspector
|1,800
|Senior Sergeant and Sergeant
|1,500
|Corporal
|1,300
|Constable
|1,200
3. Un-armed Motor-Cycle Riders
The rates for hiring an un-armed motor-cycle rider per hour (maximum eight hours) are as follows:
|Police officer Rank
|Rates KSh.
|Police officer
|1,800
|Inspector
|1,500
|Senior Sergeant and Sergeant
|1,300
|Corporal
|1,200
|Constable
|1,000