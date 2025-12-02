Shares

In Kenya, you can hire police officers for your event or to provide security and there’s a whole framework for it.

To start the process, go to nps.ecitizen.go.ke and then choose the police officers that you would like to hire and then pay the requisite fees.

There are standardized rates for the hire of police services as outlined in Gazette Notice No. 955. These rates are set per hour, for a maximum deployment period of 8 hours and you can find them below:

A. Rates for Armed Police Officers

The following table details the per-hour rates for hiring armed police officers for a maximum of eight (8) hours:

Police officer Rank Rates (Ksh.) Police officer 198 Inspector 165 Senior Sergeant and Sergeant 135 Corporal 100 Constable 100

B. Rates for Un-armed Police Officers

The following table details the per-hour rates for hiring un-armed police officers for a maximum of eight (8) hours:

Police officer Rank Rates Ksh. Police officer 150 Inspector 125 Senior Sergeant and Sergeant 100 Corporal 100 Constable 75

C. Motor Vehicle and Motor-Cycle Rider Rates

1. Police 999 Patrol Car

The rate for the hire of a Police 999 patrol car is charged per hour for a maximum of eight (8) hours:

Item Rates KSh. Police 999 patrol car 5,000

2. Armed Motor-Cycle Riders

The rates for hiring an armed motor-cycle rider per hour (maximum eight hours) are as follows:

Police officer Rank Rates KSh. Police officer 2,000 Inspector 1,800 Senior Sergeant and Sergeant 1,500 Corporal 1,300 Constable 1,200

3. Un-armed Motor-Cycle Riders

The rates for hiring an un-armed motor-cycle rider per hour (maximum eight hours) are as follows: