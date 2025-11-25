Shares

Jambojet Cargo has announced a significant leap in its digital strategy, integrating its entire cargo network onto WebCargo by Freightos. The move connects the airline’s capacity to thousands of global freight forwarders.

The integration makes Jambojet’s services across its 9 key routes, including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, and Zanzibar.

Jambojet’s leadership views this partnership as pivotal for both the airline and the regional economy. “Digitalisation is reshaping air cargo across Africa, and Jambojet is proud to be at the forefront of this change,” said Karanja Ndegwa, MD & CEO at Jambojet. “By joining WebCargo, we’re giving freight forwarders faster, smoother, and more reliable access to our network. This directly supports the region’s expanding trade and connectivity.”

For Freightos, the partnership strengthens its presence in a crucial and rapidly growing market. “Partnering with Jambojet Cargo expands WebCargo by Freightos’ reach in one of Africa’s most dynamic logistics markets,” commented Zvi Schreiber, CEO of Freightos. “By bringing more regional carriers online, we’re continuing Freightos’ mission to make global trade smoother and more efficient—helping forwarders and shippers access the capacity they need, when they need it and where they need it.”

Jambojet Cargo, launched in 2022, moves a substantial volume of goods. They include fresh produce, pharmaceuticals, live animals, and general cargo. They utilize an 8-tonne aircraft and providing over 1,000 tonnes of capacity monthly across its network.

Looking ahead, Jambojet plans to make its capacity available for interlining on the WebCargo platform, further solidifying its links between African markets and the rest of the world. The airline, which operates a fleet of 10 De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 aircraft, has transported over 9 million passengers since its launch in 2014 and holds the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registration.