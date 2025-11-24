Shares

M-KOPA has today released its first country specific Impact Report which is focusing on the Kenyan market. The company claims to have unlocked over Ksh. 207 billion in credit for 4.8 million customers in Kenya since 2010.

Martin Kingori, General Manager, M-KOPA Kenya, commented: “Kenya has always been the beating heart of M-KOPA’s progress journey. Our report confirms that inclusive financing is transforming lives at scale. What matters most is the lived progress of Every Day Earners—more than half are now earning more.”

M-KOPA’s impact

Economic Contribution (2024 Figures) Details Taxes Contributed Ksh. 3.79 billion Local Procurement Spend Ksh. 20.3 billion Local Manufacturing Africa’s largest smartphone assembly facility in Nairobi, producing 2 million devices and training a new generation of skilled workers. Employment 1,320 direct staff and support for 14,000 sales agents, addressing youth unemployment.

M-KOPA is now expanding its model to sustainable transport:

5,000+ electric motorbikes have been financed for Boda Boda riders who lack access to traditional vehicle financing.

Rider Savings: Riders save an average of Ksh. 730 per day from reduced fuel and maintenance costs.

Higher Earnings: 66% of e-motorbike riders report higher earnings.

Climate Impact: The electric motorbikes cut harmful pollutants by over 90% compared to petrol bikes.

Brian Njao, General Manager – Mobility, stated: “Reaching 5,000 electric motorbikes demonstrates how M-KOPA’s flexible model makes expensive, income-generating assets accessible. This is financial inclusion meeting climate action.”