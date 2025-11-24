Shares

KULA, a virtual cultural ecosystem, was soft launched last weekend within the exclusive VIP experience of Lil Maina’s Sumbua album launch at the Aspire Centre.

“Lil Maina represents Nairobi’s cultural heartbeat — young, bold, community-rooted, and creatively authentic,” said Mbuki Kasema, KULA’s CEO. “Launching KULA inside his album release event created the perfect showbiz crossover where food, music, and youth culture meet.”

Kasema emphasized that the launch was designed to be palpable, not passive. “Culture is built where energy peaks. Lil Maina’s album launch is not just a concert, it’s a cultural moment, and we really wanted KULA’s launch to be felt and not just seen or heard. The event was pizza in hand, energy flowing, and we were building a story with the audience in real-time.”

The collaboration highlights the innovative trajectory of Lil Maina, known as “The Biggest Stepper” to his fans. His rise has seen a successful transition from a viral comedy sensation to a chart-topping musician. Hits like “Kishash” and tracks from his 2023 debut album, Maisha Ya Stunna, perfectly capture the vibrant, dynamic energy of Nairobi’s urban life.

Guests at the celebration were treated to an exclusive first look into the “KULAverse.” The experience was centered around the first official KULA drop: a custom pizza co-created with Lil Maina himself.

The setting was a VIP lounge built to mirror the brand’s digital-meets-physical world, complete with animated avatars integrated into visual displays and content capture zones optimized for Gen Z. This setup successfully reimagined how fans connect with their favorite artists and the cultural experiences they create.

KULA co-creates culinary drops with leading artists, thereby transforming the everyday act of eating into powerful, shared cultural moments.

The company has upcoming collaborations already in the works and a full launch expected soon across major food delivery platforms in Nairobi.