Ongeza Volume (OV) is set to host its flagship event, The Setlist KE, a unique live and interactive session that brings together artists, industry professionals, and music enthusiasts to celebrate and dissect the sounds that defined 2025.

The event will be on Sunday, November 30 at the Beer District and will be hosted by OV founder Abigael Diana. Attendees will engage directly through open discussions, live voting, and fun trivia to test their Kenyan music knowledge.

The core of the event involves breaking down the biggest songs, standout performances, collaborations, and cultural moments of the year and will also include:

Live Podcast Recording: The session will be recorded live as a visual podcast as part of the Ongeza Volume podcast. It will aim to capture the dynamic conversations, audience interactions, and insights from industry insiders.

Vibrant Celebration: The evening will conclude with a curated DJ set accompanied by a live saxophonist and bass guitarist. This segment is inspired by the year’s defining tracks, creating a vibrant space for connection, reflection, and celebration.

Whether you’re an artist, a devoted fan, or an industry insider, The Setlist KE offers a front-row seat to the story of 2025 in Kenyan music.

Tickets are Ksh. 500 in advance and Ksh. 1,000 at the gate. Buy tickets here tikohub.com/events/382.

Event Overview

Detail Information Event Name The Setlist KE Date Sunday, 30th November 2025 Time 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Venue The Beer District Focus Live, interactive visual podcast/session reflecting on Kenyan music and culture in 2025.

Ongeza Volume (OV), founded by Abigael Diana, is a platform focused on promoting, amplifying, and turning up the volume on Kenyan creativity. They connect audiences to artists and industry professionals by producing immersive experiences such as listening parties, live showcases, and music-centered conversations.