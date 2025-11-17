Shares

Kidogo Early Years recently hosted its 11th Annual Gala Celebration. The event commemorated a decade of impact and recognizing the community caregivers, dubbed Mamapreneurs and Papapreneurs, who are transforming the lives of children in low-income settlements.

Held at St. Andrews P.C.E.A., Nairobi, the celebration brought together government leaders, development partners, early childhood experts, and the caregivers themselves to reflect on Kidogo’s mission: ensuring every child, regardless of birthplace, has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Since its founding in 2014, Kidogo has tackled the urgent childcare gap in Kenya’s informal settlements through an innovative social franchising model. The organization identifies, trains, and supports community members, both women and men, to establish and run childcare centers.

A significant highlight of this year’s gala was the introduction of a new special recognition: the “Papapreneur Award.” This award celebrates men who have stepped up as dedicated caregivers, actively challenging traditional gender norms and redefining shared responsibility within Kenyan families and the wider care economy.

Kidogo CEO and Co-founder Sabrina Habib emphasized the broader significance of their work during her address. “For 11 years, we have celebrated the incredible caregivers who make dignified childcare a reality in our communities. The work our Mamapreneurs and Papapreneurs do reminds us that childcare is not just a family need but is infrastructure that strengthens our economy, empowers parents, and gives every child the opportunity to thrive,” she said.

As of 2024, the organization’s network spans 12 counties and has reached 54,684 children under the age of five through 1,986 quality-assured centers.

The focus on high standards yields remarkable results for child development and health:

Developmental Milestones: 94% of children in Kidogo centers meet age-appropriate developmental milestones.

Nutrition: Centres have recorded significant drops in malnutrition, including a 35% reduction in stunting and a 46% reduction in underweight status within one year of enrollment.

Thousands of Mamapreneurs and Papapreneurs have built sustainable livelihoods, with their centers earning an average of Ksh. 43,000 per month. This stability allows parents, particularly mothers, to work or study knowing their children are in a safe, stimulating environment.

“When childcare works, families work, and when families work, communities grow,” added Habib. “Our goal is to reach even more families by 2026.”

The organization partners closely with government bodies, including the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection and the Council of Governors, to strengthen quality standards and co-design frameworks for a National Childcare Act and county-level licensing systems.