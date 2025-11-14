Shares

The documentary, Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, is set to premiere globally on Netflix on December 9. The film chronicles the inspiring journey of the viral children’s dance sensation, Masaka Kids Africana, and is produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s company, Archewell Productions.

Filmed in Uganda’s Masaka region, the documentary takes viewers behind the scenes of the joyous, energetic dance videos that have captured the hearts of millions across the globe. It delves into the lives of the young dancers, many of whom are orphaned and have endured devastating personal loss due to the lingering shadows of the HIV/AIDS crisis, famine, and war.

The film reveals how the small orphanage, which birthed the dance troupe, has become a beacon of hope. It showcases a vibrant, one-of-a-kind community where these children transform hardship into joy, using the transformative power of dance and song as a path toward healing, finding belonging, and securing the promise of a brighter future.

The film is a collaborative effort, with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, listed among the producers through their company, Archewell Productions. The couple reportedly first became admirers of the organization during the COVID-19 lockdown, often watching the group’s videos with their son, Archie.

Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within is directed by David Vieira Lopez and Academy Award-nominee Moses Bwayo (Bobi Wine: The People’s President). The project is a Campfire Studios production in association with Wontanara Productions and Archewell Productions.

