The Lagos International Theatre Festival 2025 (LITF 2025), is live this week at the MUSON Centre, Lagos, running from November 10–16.

For the first time ever, audiences across the globe can experience the vibrant pulse of African theatre via global live streaming, bringing the heart of Lagos directly to the world stage.

This year’s stellar edition features 20 productions across five stages, showcasing talented companies from Nigeria, South Africa, and the United States.

LITF is cemented as the vital meeting point for the artists, producers, and audiences who are actively shaping the future of global theatre. Beyond the stage, Lagos comes alive with pop-up performances, live music, delicious food stalls, and creative markets.

Lagos International Theatre Festival Highlights

Date Event Venue Notes Monday, Nov 10 Theatre Meets Food Kaly Restaurant Curated gourmet dining and networking with Lagos’s cultural tastemakers (Invite Only). Thursday, Nov 13 (Evening) Director’s Night British Consulate A gathering of visionary directors celebrating artistic innovation (Invite Only). Thursday, Nov 13 Conversations & Culture Terra Kulture Featuring Valerie Green, Prof. Segun Ojewuyi, and Prof. Jaemin Park. Friday, Nov 14 Opening Night Gala MUSON Centre Red-Carpet Event! Performances by BAP Productions, award presentations, and arts sector leaders. Sat & Sun, Nov 15–16 The Festival MUSON Centre Two full days of theatre, creative workshops, family-friendly shows, and over 20 vendors.

For the first time, LITF 2025 is offering live-streaming access to select productions, ensuring theatre lovers across the globe can tune in to watch world-class performances from Lagos.

Lagos International Theatre Festival Live-Stream Line-Up

Production Team/Director Dates & Times (EAT) Streaming Link My Children My Africa South Africa / Dir. Aubrey Sekhabi Sat, Nov 15 coventi.co/346986gx Sun, Nov 16 coventi.co/346986gx Home USA / Dir. Prof. Segun Ojewuyi Sat, Nov 15 coventi.co/718989wo Sun, Nov 16 coventi.co/718989wo My Boyfriend Calls Me Ma Nigeria / Dir. Bolanle Austen-Peters Sun, Nov 16 coventi.co/045857pa

Streaming Access Fees

International Audience: USD $10

Local Audience: ₦2,500

Bolanle Austen-Peters, Founder of LITF and Terra Kulture: “LITF is more than a celebration of the arts; it is a platform for creative exchange and cultural diplomacy. The festival embodies the ambition of a new creative era in Africa, anchoring Lagos as a global cultural hub. I am deeply committed to nurturing African talent, celebrating our stories, and ensuring our voices are heard on the world stage.”

Vanessa Jev, Festival Director: “This year’s festival celebrates the power of storytelling to connect people. LITF 2025 is where creativity, culture, and community collide — a space where Lagos meets the world. It embodies the energy and ambition of a new generation of African creatives shaping the future of global theatre.”