Cryptocurrency in Africa has evolved rapidly from a fringe financial activity into a major economic force, driven by economic volatility and a growing demand for alternatives to traditional banking. Between July 2024 and June 2025, the continent recorded a staggering $205 billion in on-chain transactions, solidifying its position as the world’s third-fastest-growing crypto market.

This surge presents African governments with a critical dual challenge: harnessing cryptocurrency’s potential for financial innovation while simultaneously protecting businesses and citizens from a rapidly rising tide of cyber threats.

As the market grows, cybercriminals are taking notice. Fraud, hacking, and illicit transfers are on the rise, specifically targeting countries that lack adequate protective measures. For a continent that already loses an estimated $88.6 billion every year to illegal financial flows, crypto-related scams account for a growing and worrying share.

This criminal activity drains resources, slows public investment, and limits opportunities for entrepreneurs, directly impeding the continent’s economic growth. For African policymakers, maintaining secure digital systems is no longer merely a regulatory requirement—it has become an economic imperative.

Allan Juma, a Cybersecurity Engineer at ESET Africa, highlights the flaw in relying solely on regulation:

“Authorities are responding by strengthening anti-money laundering frameworks, but these only work when underpinned by robust cybersecurity practices. Without secure systems for transaction monitoring, identity verification, and platform integrity, even the strongest regulations can’t prevent criminals from exploiting vulnerabilities to conceal stolen assets.”

Governments are now responding with comprehensive frameworks that recognize cybersecurity as integral to financial regulation. This integrated approach is taking shape in countries like Kenya and Ghana, which have recently introduced Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) Acts.

These acts combine mandatory security standards—such as strong encryption and multi-factor authentication—with compliance requirements for crypto platforms. By directly addressing the vulnerabilities that cybercriminals exploit, these measures aim to make digital transactions safer, more traceable, and fully transparent.

Juma suggests that the continent is uniquely positioned to lead on this issue: “Africa has become a testing ground for financial cybersecurity.”

The challenges faced in securing these rapidly digitizing financial systems while maintaining accessibility are challenges that other developing markets will increasingly encounter globally.

“The cybersecurity frameworks emerging from Africa—combining threat intelligence, platform strengthening, and regulatory oversight—could serve as blueprints for managing digital finance in high-risk environments globally.”

With millions of Africans still unbanked, cryptocurrency offers a vital pathway to financial inclusion—but this pathway is viable only if users can trust the system.

This necessity creates a delicate balance: overly restrictive security measures risk excluding the very people who need financial alternatives most, while inadequate protections invite fraud that completely undermines confidence in digital finance.

The solution, according to Juma, is clear: “The path forward lies in viewing cybersecurity and compliance as complementary, not competing priorities… When strong encryption, multi-factor authentication, and secure infrastructure align with clear legislative frameworks, they form systems that are both resilient and trustworthy.”