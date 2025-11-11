Shares

Faculty members from the Aga Khan University Kenya (AKU Kenya), have earned a place on the World’s Top 2% Scientists List for 2024. The list is compiled by Stanford University.

This annual ranking identifies leading researchers across various disciplines, relying on standardized citation data from Elsevier’s Scopus database. The ranking method assesses scientists’ influence through academic citations and the quality of the peer-reviewed journals where their work is published.

The AKU Kenya faculty recognized for their high-impact research are:

Dr. Salim Virani: Vice Provost, Research and Professor of Population Health (also noted for career-long impact).

Dr. Marleen Temmerman: Director, Centre for Excellence in Women and Child Health, East Africa.

Dr. Lukoye Atwoli: Dean, Medical College, East Africa.

Dr. Amina Abubakar: Director, Institute for Human Development.

Dr. Rodney Adam: Professor, Department of Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Robert Opoka: Associate Dean, Undergraduate Medical Education.

Additionally, Dr. Mansoor Saleh, Founding Director of AKU’s Cancer Centre, was specifically acknowledged for his career-long impact on the field.

The research produced by these scholars has influenced the quality of life for people in East Africa and beyond. Their contributions have been instrumental in:

Advancing standards of care.

Strengthening evidence-based policymaking.

Inspiring future professionals dedicated to health, education, and research.

Dr. Salim S. Virani, Vice Provost, Research, commented on the achievement: “These rankings reflect not only the incredible talent housed within AKU but also the University’s steadfast dedication to fostering an environment of excellence. We have consistently invested in state-of-the-art research facilities and fostered collaborations with world-leading institutions.”