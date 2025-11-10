Caetano Kenya has announced the official launch of Chery, a premium SUV car brand in the Kenya.
Chery’s launch range introduces three SUVs:
- Tiggo 8 Pro Max: The flagship 7-seater SUV, perfect for executives and families. It boasts a powerful 2.0L TGDI engine, a luxurious interior, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
- Tiggo 7 Pro: A stylish 5-seater designed for professionals and young families, balancing elegance and performance with intelligent drive features and a panoramic sunroof.
- Tiggo 4 Pro: The compact, urban SUV offering smart connectivity, efficiency, and a premium experience at an entry-level price point, ideal for dynamic city living.
The 4 Pro is about value and urban efficiency, the 7 Pro is the stylish, well-equipped family SUV, and the 8 Pro Max is the powerful, luxury flagship designed for space and high-end performance.
Every Chery model is equipped with technologies like intelligent voice control, 360° cameras, HD infotainment displays, and comprehensive ADAS safety features. Interiors features leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, and premium sound systems.
“Today marks an exciting new chapter for mobility in Kenya… In 2026, we will begin local assembly (CKD) of Chery vehicles right here in Kenya. This initiative is designed to create jobs, enable transfer of skills, accelerate industrial growth, and generate greater local value. Built in Kenya, for Kenya — this is not just our strategy, it is our promise,” said Aurélien Glay, Managing Director of Caetano Kenya.
Chery’s pricing in Kenya will start from Ksh 3.9 million. All models are backed by a comprehensive 7-year + 200,000 km warranty, supported by Caetano Kenya’s wide after-sales network, trained technicians, and genuine parts availability.
In Kenya, Caetano is an automotive distributor with a portfolio that includes Hyundai, Kia, Renault, Ford, JMC, and now Chery.
Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max specs comparison
|Feature
|Chery Tiggo 4 Pro
|Chery Tiggo 7 Pro
|Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max
|Vehicle Class
|Compact Urban SUV
|Medium/Mid-size SUV
|Large 7-Seater Executive SUV
|Seating Capacity
|5
|5
|7
|Engine (Typical)
|1.5L Turbo Petrol
|1.6L TGDI Turbo Petrol
|2.0L TGDI Turbo Petrol
|Max Power (Approx.)
|108 kW (145 hp)
|137 kW (184 hp)
|187 – 198 kW (251 – 265 hp)
|Max Torque (Approx.)
|210 Nm
|275 Nm
|390 Nm
|Transmission
|CVT
|7-Speed Dual Clutch (DCT)
|7-Speed Dual Clutch (DCT)
|Drivetrain
|Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
|FWD (Some markets offer AWD)
|FWD / All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
|Length (Approx.)
|4,318 mm
|4,513 mm
|4,722 mm
|Wheelbase (Approx.)
|2,610 mm
|2,670 mm
|2,710 mm
|Boot Space (Min/Max)
|Approx. 340 L
|Approx. 626 L / 1,672 L
|Approx. 117 L / 2,101 L (7-seat up / 2nd-3rd row folded)
|Infotainment Screens
|10.25-inch Touchscreen
|Dual 12.3-inch Displays (Digital Cluster + Infotainment)
|Triple Screens (Digital Cluster, Infotainment, Climate Control)
|Key Features
|Entry-level premium, Smart Connectivity, Efficient
|Panoramic Sunroof, Advanced ADAS features, Dual-Zone Climate
|Flagship Luxury, Powerful Engine, Advanced ADAS Suite, AWD Option