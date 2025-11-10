Shares

Caetano Kenya has announced the official launch of Chery, a premium SUV car brand in the Kenya.

Chery’s launch range introduces three SUVs:

Tiggo 8 Pro Max: The flagship 7-seater SUV, perfect for executives and families. It boasts a powerful 2.0L TGDI engine, a luxurious interior, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Tiggo 7 Pro: A stylish 5-seater designed for professionals and young families, balancing elegance and performance with intelligent drive features and a panoramic sunroof.

Tiggo 4 Pro: The compact, urban SUV offering smart connectivity, efficiency, and a premium experience at an entry-level price point, ideal for dynamic city living.

The 4 Pro is about value and urban efficiency, the 7 Pro is the stylish, well-equipped family SUV, and the 8 Pro Max is the powerful, luxury flagship designed for space and high-end performance.

Every Chery model is equipped with technologies like intelligent voice control, 360° cameras, HD infotainment displays, and comprehensive ADAS safety features. Interiors features leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, and premium sound systems.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for mobility in Kenya… In 2026, we will begin local assembly (CKD) of Chery vehicles right here in Kenya. This initiative is designed to create jobs, enable transfer of skills, accelerate industrial growth, and generate greater local value. Built in Kenya, for Kenya — this is not just our strategy, it is our promise,” said Aurélien Glay, Managing Director of Caetano Kenya.

Chery’s pricing in Kenya will start from Ksh 3.9 million. All models are backed by a comprehensive 7-year + 200,000 km warranty, supported by Caetano Kenya’s wide after-sales network, trained technicians, and genuine parts availability.

In Kenya, Caetano is an automotive distributor with a portfolio that includes Hyundai, Kia, Renault, Ford, JMC, and now Chery.

