The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced a standardized annual fee of Ksh 53,554 for all senior secondary boarding schools in Kenya, effective from January 2026. This move aligns with new guidelines published by the Ministry on the implementation and administration of the senior school level.

“The school fees to be charged for all categories of boarding school shall, for the time being, remain at Ksh. 53,554.00 as per the Gazette Notice No. 1555 of 10th March 2015,” the guidelines confirmed.

The new regulations mandate strict adherence to the standardized fee structure. Schools must seek written approval from Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba through the County Education Board (CEB) for any additional levies.

Key Guidelines for Schools

Fee Structure: Must be issued at the start of the academic year, clearly itemizing vote heads (tuition, boarding, meals, activity fees).

Payments: Parents must receive advance notice of deadlines. Payments must use designated official channels and be accompanied by official receipts.

Installments: Schools may allow fees to be paid in installments, provided a clear, signed payment plan is in place to prevent disputes.

Accountability: Boards of Management (BoMs) are responsible for prudent fund utilization and must present annual financial reports to the Parents’ Association (PA) and BoM.

Fee Increments: Any proposed fee increments or special levies require consultation with the PA before seeking approval.

Needy Students: Schools must support needy students through bursaries, scholarships, or external partnerships.

Capitation: Capitation funds must be used to subsidize tuition and other costs as per MoE directives.

No Expulsion: Schools are prohibited from sending students away for non-payment of boarding fees, in line with the Basic Education Act (2013).

Senior School Structure and Timetable

The Ministry also provided clarity on the learning structure for the Grade 10 students who have already selected their schools following the 2025 Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA).

The schools are grouped into four clusters: Cluster 1 (formerly national schools), Cluster 2 (extra-county), Cluster 3 (county), and Cluster 4 (day schools).

Learning Pathways and Timetable

1. Assessment

Learners will be assessed in seven (7) subjects.

Core Subjects (4): English, Kiswahili/KSL, Core Mathematics/Essential Mathematics, and Community Service Learning (CSL).

Elective Subjects (3): Selected from the chosen pathways and tracks.

2. Daily Schedule

Students are expected to attend eight lessons per day, totaling 40 lessons per week.

3. Lesson Timing

Each lesson is 40 minutes. The school day runs from 8:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m., preceded by a 20-minute period for roll call/assembly.

4. Breaks

A 10-minute break is scheduled after the first two lessons, a 30-minute break after the next two, and a one-hour lunch break.

5. Teacher Allocation

Teachers are required to teach a minimum of 27 lessons per week and are expected to teach at least two subjects.