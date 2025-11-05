Shares

The countdown to the World Athletics Awards 2025 is underway, with the confirmation of the 12 finalists who will contend for the prestigious Athlete of the Year titles.

The selection process has narrowed the initial longlists to the top two athletes in each of the six categories, Women’s/Men’s Track, Field, and Out of Stadium, based on a combined vote from the World Athletics Council (50%), the World Athletics Family (25%), and a public vote on social media (25%).

The winner in each discipline will be chosen from these final pairs, and the ultimate Women’s and Men’s World Athlete of the Year will be determined by a final fan vote.

A critical final round of voting, cast exclusively by fans of the sport, is now taking place between November 4 and 9 to help select the overall World Athlete of the Year for both genders.

The 12 Finalists by Category

Category Athlete (Country) Key 2025 Achievement Women’s Track Femke Bol (NED) World 400m hurdles champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) World 400m champion Men’s Track Noah Lyles (USA) World 200m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) World 800m champion Women’s Field Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) World long jump champion Nicola Olyslagers (AUS) World high jump champion Men’s Field Mondo Duplantis (SWE) World pole vault champion Mattia Furlani (ITA) World long jump champion Women’s Out of Stadium Peres Jepchirchir (KEN) World marathon champion Maria Perez (ESP) World 20km and 35km race walk champion Men’s Out of Stadium Sabastian Sawe (KEN) London Marathon and Berlin Marathon champion Alphonce Simbu (TAN) World marathon champion

The Athletes of the Year in each category, along with the overall World Athletes of the Year, will be revealed at a ceremony in Monaco on Sunday, November 30, as part of the World Athletics Awards 2025.

You can vote HERE.