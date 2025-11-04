Shares

The evolution of Nairobi’s workspace just took a major leap with the official opening of Tulivu CoWorking Space. Located in the iconic former Hilton Hotel building in the heart of the Central Business District (CBD).

Tulivu CoWorking aims to specifically cater to entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates, and remote teams. The space is built with a focus on productivity, wellness, and accessibility, aiming to bridge the gap between traditional offices and the agile needs of today’s professionals.

Blessed Muthoni, Center Manager for Tulivu CoWorking, emphasized this vision: “Today marks a new chapter in the way Nairobi works. We are offering more than just office space—Tulivu is a purpose-built environment that brings together functionality, design, and service to support the modern professional.”

Tulivu Coworking offers meeting rooms, boardrooms, and conference halls in Nairobi CBD. Every space comes equipped with modern audiovisual systems, high-speed Wi-Fi, and on-site tech support. Tulivu Coworking also has a podcast and content studio in Nairobi, designed for creators and brands producing video, audio, or social content. The comprehensive suite of amenities includes:

Fully furnished private offices

Flexible co-working desks

Soundproof boardrooms

A dedicated podcast and content creation studio

A conference hall capable of hosting up to 10,000 guests

Situated on Mama Ngina Street, Tulivu provides a CBD address alongside highly flexible plans. They include daily coworking passes, dedicated desks, private serviced offices, and virtual office packages. The space is further enhanced by a trained hospitality team, high-speed internet, smart boardrooms, meeting rooms with AV capabilities, and concierge-style services.

Dr. Nyalita praised the new initiative, stating: “Nairobi County is committed to fostering a business-friendly ecosystem. The launch of Tulivu reflects the growing demand for innovative, adaptive workspaces that empower entrepreneurs and fuel our economic growth.”