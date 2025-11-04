Shares

Dr. Nompumelelo Baso has been awarded the $150,000 Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer Research Grant (JWO Research Grant) for her vital work aimed at protecting Africa’s freshwater ecosystems from the dual threats of climate change and invasive species.

Selected from a record 848 applications across 30 African countries, Dr. Baso’s research is focused on pinpointing the “tipping point”—the precise moment when minor ecological changes trigger large-scale, irreversible shifts in an ecosystem. This research is particularly crucial in Africa, where millions rely on freshwater resources for drinking, washing, and fishing, and where diverse aquatic systems face stretched research capacity.

Dr. Nompumelelo Baso plans to revolutionize the management of these systems by developing a predictive model and an online dashboard. This tool will forecast when an ecosystem is nearing collapse, enabling early intervention before permanent damage occurs. The dashboard will allow land managers, scientists, and policymakers to quickly assess the potential impacts of interventions or the consequences of inaction. Ultimately, this work will pave the way for more targeted and successful interventions, building resilience in rivers facing increased pressure.

The $150,000 grant will enable Dr. Baso to expand her project beyond South Africa and into other African countries. She will also broaden the scope to include interdisciplinary collaboration with fish and invertebrate scientists. To facilitate this cross-border, interdisciplinary approach, Dr. Baso is making her models and dashboard modular, allowing other researchers to easily input their own data. This initiative is designed to foster critical collaboration across the continent, advancing the collective understanding and treatment of freshwater ecosystems.

Now in its seventh year, the JWO Research Grant was established in 2019 to honor the legacy of environmental pioneer Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer. The award funds early-career scientists whose work promises far-reaching impacts on planetary health.

Upon receiving the grant, Dr. Baso stated: “Receiving the JWO Research Grant will allow my collaborators and I to turn critical ecological research into real impact by reaching areas that are usually underrepresented. Our motto is ‘Moving from Data, to Decision, to Impact.’ This is a reminder that with the right support, African science has the potential to lead to globally relevant solutions.”

Jonathan Oppenheimer, Executive Chairman of Oppenheimer Generations, highlighted the growing prominence of the award: “The continued growth in applications for the JWO Research Grant speaks to both the urgency of Africa’s environmental challenges and the incredible depth of scientific talent across the continent. It’s inspiring to see how it has become a catalyst for innovation and collaboration in addressing some of the most pressing issues facing our planet.”