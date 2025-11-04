Shares

Kenyans seeking to replace their national identity cards or update personal details will not pay any fees for the next six months after the government issued a special Gazette Notice waiving the charges.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced the waiver, stating it fulfills President William Ruto’s directive aimed at making national identification more accessible to all citizens.

The fee waiver applies to all processes involving the replacement of lost or damaged ID cards. Crucially, it also covers the correction or updating of particulars such as:

Names

Photo changes

Other biodata adjustments

Previously, applicants faced set fees for these services—a financial barrier that many Kenyans, particularly those in rural and low-income areas, cited as a significant hurdle.

CS Murkomen highlighted the move as part of the government’s commitment to ensuring every Kenyan can obtain and maintain a valid national ID card. This document is crucial for accessing public services, government programs, financial services, SIM registration, and employment opportunities.

“This waiver follows our other reforms, which include free issuance to first-time ID applicants, abolition of the extra-vetting requirement for border counties, and the scrapping of authentication fees for birth certificates when applying for IDs and passports,” Murkomen stated.