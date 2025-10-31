Shares

AXA Global Healthcare, Old Mutual General Insurance Kenya, and Executive Healthcare Solutions (EHS) have announced a new strategic collaboration. The partnership, which became effective on 1 October 2025, is specifically designed to meet the rising demand for cross-border medical cover.

The core of the partnership is the launch of the Global Executive Health Plan (GEHP). This product is tailored to serve individuals, expatriates, and Small-to-Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The deal also includes the renewal-based transfer of EHS’s existing International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) customer portfolio across several African markets.

The new partnership also establishes a powerful tripartite model:

AXA Global Healthcare will provide its international health cover and access to its vast medical network of 1.92 million providers.

All AXA Global Healthcare policies in Kenya will be locally insured by Old Mutual General Insurance Kenya, ensuring full compliance with the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) standards.

Executive Healthcare Solutions (EHS) will act as the exclusive distributor, leveraging its over 25 years of deep regional expertise in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Japheth Ogalloh, Managing Director of Old Mutual General Insurance Kenya, emphasized the strategic fit for the local market. “We are proud to collaborate with AXA Global Healthcare in delivering high-quality, globally recognised health insurance solutions to individuals and businesses in Kenya. This partnership strengthens Old Mutual’s mission to provide accessible, trusted, and customer-focused healthcare protection that meets the needs of a dynamic and globally connected population.”

Karim Idilby, Chief Growth Officer at AXA Global Healthcare, highlighted the importance of the African commitment. “Collaborating with Old Mutual represents a major milestone in our global growth strategy and our long-term commitment to Africa. Old Mutual’s leadership position in Kenya and East Africa makes them an ideal partner, particularly as we focus on the Individuals and SMEs strategic growth segments.”

Aly Maherali, CEO at Executive Healthcare Solutions, focused on the enhanced customer experience. “Our deep understanding of the insurance needs of those living and working in Africa means we know what clients are looking for from their international health cover. By collaborating exclusively with AXA Global Healthcare, we’re able to offer solutions supported by a trusted global brand—giving our clients confidence and peace of mind.”