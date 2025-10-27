Shares

Kenyan artist Man Wazimu (born Peter Wagany) has premiered the music video for his song “Ubuntu,” which is featured on the “Catch A Fire Riddim.”

The powerful track is a commentary on xenophobia—the “fear and hatred of strangers or foreigners.” Man Wazimu broadens the definition to include cultural discrimination that occurs within the citizens of a single country. He highlights its presence in Africa, citing the widely recognized issue in South Africa, and also pointing to internal cultural biases, such as the “foreskin phobia” faced by the Luo community in Kenya, as another form of this same discrimination.

The song is a collaboration across Eastern and Southern Africa. The “Catch A Fire Riddim” was produced by Lioness Productions SA (South Africa). The vocals, mixing, and mastering were completed by ‘Kdawg’ at Truce Productions in Nairobi, Kenya.

Watch the “Ubuntu” music video below: