GOMYCODE Kenya has launched GOMYCODE for Business, a new corporate upskilling program designed to help organizations bridge the country’s growing digital-skills shortage and prepare their workforce for the AI-driven future of work.

The announcement, made during the company’s second-anniversary celebration in Nairobi, signifies a major expansion of GOMYCODE’s mission. They are moving from training individual students to empowering entire organizations.

Despite the excitement surrounding AI’s potential, a critical barrier to digital transformation remains: the struggle to find or train talent with the necessary skills. According to the World Bank’s Kenya Digital Economy Report 2024, nearly 70% of Kenyan companies cite digital-skills shortages as a key obstacle to adopting modern technologies.

GOMYCODE, a fast-growing tech education company with two years of experience building tech talent from the ground up, is stepping in to solve this.

Mellany Msengezi, Country Director at GOMYCODE Kenya, emphasized the urgency: “The skills gap is no longer just a youth-employment issue, it’s a business-survival issue… Now, we’re meeting companies where they are, and helping them prepare for the next wave of digital disruption.”

‘GOMYCODE for Business’ focuses on practical, hands-on upskilling in high-demand areas, including:

AI Literacy

Data Analytics

Cloud Technologies

Modern Software Tools

The program offers flexible formats for in-office, remote, or hybrid teams. The goal is to do more than just “train” by empowering teams to apply new skills directly to real-world business challenges. Organizations across the finance, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors in Africa are already piloting the program.

Yahya Bouhlel, CEO and Founder of GOMYCODE, noted the market gap: “The demand is there. What’s missing is structured, tech-first training that adapts to business needs, not the other way around.”

GOMYCODE operates in seven African countries and offers programs in Data Science, Software Development, Digital Marketing, and AI. Interested parties can visit their Hackerspace at Westside Tower, Lower Kabete Road, Nairobi.