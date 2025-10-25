Shares

London’s prestigious Wigmore Hall is set to host a landmark concert as part of The African Concert Series, a platform heralded as “The World’s first ever home for African Classical music.” The event will feature Kenyan multi-instrumentalist Rapasa Nyatrapasa Otieno, showcasing the unique sounds of East African heritage in a classical setting.

Otieno, a recognized virtuoso, will perform on the nyatiti, a traditional eight-string lyre of the Lüo people from the shores of Kenya’s Nam Lolwe (Lake Victoria). His performance promises to be a deeply personal one, rooted in the traditional storytelling of his community. Otieno expressed his honor at “representing East Africa and bringing Nyatiti music to London,” underscoring the significance of this moment for African artistry on the global classical stage.

He will be joined by the esteemed flautist Rowland Sutherland, creating a captivating fusion of the nyatiti’s ancient melody with classical flute performance.

The concert is a highlight of The African Concert Series’ dedicated day at Wigmore Hall, celebrating music from across the African continent.

Detail Information Artists Rapasa Nyatrapasa Otieno (nyatiti) & Rowland Sutherland (flute) Date Saturday, 21 March 2026 Time 11:30 am Venue Wigmore Hall, 36 Wigmore Street, London Tickets £18 (concessions £16) plus a single £4.00 booking fee per transaction. Booking Link https://www.wigmore-hall.org.uk/whats-on/202603211130

Rapasa Nyatrapasa Otieno is a a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and traditional music educator from Kenya. Beyond his work on the nyatiti, Otieno is dedicated to democratising East African Music through numerous international projects and collaborations.