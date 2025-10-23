Shares

The Beneath the Baobabs Festival is set to illuminate Kilifi this December, returning for its annual New Year’s Eve celebration. The 2 day event will be on December 30, 2025 to 1st Jan 2026.

The festival is making a statement with a powerful first wave lineup, representing the vibrant pulse of the global and regional alternative music scenes.

Vigro Deep (South Africa): One of Amapiano’s foremost names, he will deliver a 2-hour Live Set, showcasing his signature depth and re-defining the genre.

DJ LAG (South Africa): A pioneer of the GQOM movement, DJ LAG will push the festival sound system to the limit with his boundary-breaking sound.

Alewya (UK/Ethiopia/Egypt): Making her Kenyan debut, the singer-songwriter is set to redefine genre boundaries with her unique blend of Kwaito, Afrobeats, Alté, and Indie music.

Muzi (South Africa): The multi-talented vocalist, producer, and songwriter will perform his modern take on Kwaito, featuring Kaytranada-style beats and catchy vocal hooks.

Musclecars (USA): For the true House Heads, the New Yorkan duo makes their Kenyan debut, bringing House Music back to its roots as Deep Future Soul Music.

Ghedi: A festival resident DJ, Ghedi will help the Main Stage ring in the New Year with his signature blend of Afro House, 3 Step, and Gqom.

Tina Ardor: One of Afro-House’s most sought-after voices, she will perform live vocals over deep Afro cuts on the morning of January 1st.

Mura: Tipped for the top of the Kenyan Afro-House scene, Mura joins the bill following a standout year of releases.

Lil Maina: The sensational star brings the high-energy sounds of Arbantone to the coast, diversifying the festival’s offering for non-House Heads.

“People can expect a world-class festival experience with something for everyone!” says Festival Curator Ola Akinyemi.

“What sets this year apart is the curation; we’ve taken a more holistic approach that captures the full spectrum of sounds and stories shaping music right now,” Akinyemi continues. “From the emerging local scene to global influences, this edition celebrates the diversity, creativity, and connection that make Beneath the Baobabs what it is.”

The festival is also forging exciting partnerships:

Outlook Festival Takeover: Friends from the renowned Outlook Festival will bring their signature Global Bass sounds and resident DJs to Kilifi, cementing the festival as a platform for Kenyan artists to launch internationally.

Umojah Soundsystem: The collective of Dub Reggae DJs & MCs returns to fuel the Valley Stage with their mighty sound system and signature takeover.

The five stages will cater to Afro-House, Amapiano, Hip-Hop, Arbantone, Bassheads, and Live Music lovers.

Tickets are available for sale here quicket.co.ke/beneath-the-baobabs-festival.

1. Advance Citizen – Ksh 9,082

This is a 2 day Festival Ticket for Citizens of the East African Community including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and Burindi. We have now extended this ticket to also cover citizens of Ethiopia. You must bring a Valid ID from one of the listed countries in order to enter on this ticket type. Over 18s Only Includes entrance and a free space for camping, you must bring your own equipment.

2. Advance Resident – Ksh. 12,799

This is a 2 day Festival Ticket for Residents of Kenya only. Individuals must hold a valid permit and present their foreigner certificate / Alien card to use this ticket. Over 18s Only Includes entrance and a free space for camping, you must bring your own equipment.

3. Advance International – Ksh. 15,985

This is a 2 day Festival Ticket for International guests, and those without valid resident permit in Kenya Over 18s Only Includes entrance and a free space for camping, you must bring your own equipment.