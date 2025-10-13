Shares

South Africa’s fast-rising music star, AzureDé, has arrived in Nairobi for her debut week-long media tour in Kenya.

The KwaZulu-Natal native, known for seamlessly blending traditional South African rhythms with modern Amapiano and the 3-step genre, is in the country to promote her latest singles and prepare for her much-anticipated debut EP release.

AzureDé arrived at JKIA and expressed her enthusiasm for connecting with the Kenyan market. “Kenya is such an important cultural hub for African music. I am excited to connect with the media, the fans and to share my journey as an African artist creating for the world,” she said.

The artist first captured global attention with her viral debut, “Blow My Mind,” which launched global dance challenges and established her as a bold new voice. Her Nairobi schedule includes engagements with media and fans, where she will share her experience as a leading voice of South Africa’s new 3-Step Sound and offer exclusive previews of her upcoming EP.

The tour focuses on her two latest hits:

“Helele”: An electrifying solo track that fuses distinctive African energy with contemporary 3-step rhythms. AzureDé describes the song as more than music; it is a statement of identity, detailing her story and ambition.

“Sondela”: A streaming success produced in collaboration with legendary South African DJ and music producer, Heavy K. The track combines her emotive vocals with Heavy K’s signature production to deliver a genre-defining anthem embraced across the continent.

AzureDé’s rising profile extends beyond music into the world of fashion and influence. Her visibility has earned her features in Glamour Magazine and Dubai Daily.

She has cemented her status as a style icon, most recently being crowned Best Dressed at the 2025 Glamour Awards. She has also turned heads on red carpets at major events like the SA Style Awards and Hollywoodbets Durban July, where her fashion choices trended nationwide.