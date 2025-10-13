Shares

The Dusit Princess Hotel Nairobi has won multiple top accolades at the prestigious Haute Grandeur Global Awards 2025.

Dusit Princess received top honors in five categories:

Best Hybrid Hotel in Africa Best Suite Hotel in Africa Best Rooftop View Hotel in Africa Best New Hotel (less than 3 years) in Africa Best Newly Appointed General Manager (Global Level) – Lionel Formento

This global recognition follows a string of previous accolades, including being ranked as the No. 3 Best Hotel in Kenya by the Tourism Regulatory Authority and winning “General Manager of The Year” at the CEO Destinations Travel Awards 2025.

Mr. Lionel Formento, General Manager, attributed the success to the hotel’s commitment to its distinctive model.

“These recent accomplishments are a true reflection of the investment, time and dedication put into our hybrid model which ensures that Dusit Princess is one of the primary destinations for both business and leisure travelers,” said Mr. Formento. “Nairobi’s privileged position as East Africa’s economic hub is an opportunity that we will continue to exploit as more business travelers travel to this region.”

Dusit Princess offers a combination of hotel rooms and residences designed to provide comfort and convenience. The facility boasts:

Accommodation: 100 hotel rooms perfect for staycations and romantic getaways, in addition to modern hotel apartments with residences that feature private kitchens and balconies.

Amenities: An indoor heated pool, conference facilities, a Grab and Go restaurant for quick bites, and fine dining at The Olive and The Aviary.

Cuisine: It remains one of the few hotels in Nairobi offering authentic Thai cuisine.

Located conveniently in the heart of Westlands, the hotel provides easy access to key city attractions like the National Museum, Karura Forest, and Nairobi National Park, and is near Sarit Centre Nairobi. Its central position also ensures residents can quickly commute to and from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in about 30 minutes.