Europe’s new Entry/Exit System (EES) officially begins its phased rollout today, October 12, fundamentally changing how non-EU citizens enter and exit the Schengen Area.

This new EU-wide biometric database will gradually replace manual passport stamping to modernize border management and enhance security. The system is set to be fully operational across all 29 participating countries by April 10, 2026.

The EES requires all non-EU/Schengen travelers to register their biometric data upon their first entry into the zone.

Initial Entry: Travelers must scan their passports, provide fingerprints, and have a facial photo taken.

Data Storage: These details will be stored for three years, creating a digital record linked to the traveler’s identity.

Future Trips: For subsequent crossings, the process will be faster, primarily using facial recognition to verify identity.

Children: Children under 12 must provide a photo, but are exempt from fingerprinting.

Cost: There are no fees for the EES registration.

The system applies to all non-EU citizens, including Kenyans, entering the Schengen Area, which comprises 25 EU countries plus Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein. Countries like the UK, US, Canada, Japan, and Australia, whose citizens currently enjoy visa-free entry, must complete the EES registration the first time they enter after the rollout.

The EES aims to automatically track the 90 day limit for visa free stays within any 180-day period. Ireland and Cyprus are not part of the system and will continue with manual passport checks.

EES registration points are being established at all major international entry points (airports, seaports, and land borders). To prevent long delays, the EU is implementing the system over a six-month transition period.

Immediate Rollout: Estonia, Luxembourg, and the Czech Republic are beginning full operations and registering all non-EU travelers immediately.

Gradual Approach: Other countries, like the Netherlands, are rolling it out slowly. Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport will begin a limited launch on November 3, with broader expansion planned for early 2026.

Border officials have the authority to temporarily pause EES checks if queues become excessively long during this transition phase.

The EES lays the foundation for the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), which is expected to launch in late 2026. ETIAS will require visa-free travelers to apply for pre-travel authorization online, pay a €20 fee, and provide basic personal/trip details. Once approved, ETIAS authorization will be valid for three years.

Officials state that the combination of EES and ETIAS will significantly improve how Europe monitors visitors and identifies potential security risks before arrival. All collected biometric and travel data will be securely stored for three years in a central EU database managed by eu-LISA and protected under the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation).