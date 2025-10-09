Shares

WaterConnect, the project development company founded by Water.org, has achieved a milestone by signing its inaugural development agreement.

This deal will advance the €93 million Naivasha Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Domestic Bulk Water Supply and Wastewater Project in Kenya. It was established with consortium partners Haskoning, RebelGroup, Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), and Africa Water Infrastructure Development Ltd. (AWID).

“This is a defining moment for WaterConnect,” said John Moyer, President of WaterConnect. “Signing our first development agreement positions us as an active project developer and it signals what’s possible for the water sector more broadly: mobilizing resources at scale through public-private collaboration to develop essential water and sanitation infrastructure.”

The Naivasha project, structured as a public-private partnership (PPP), is designed to improve water and wastewater services in one of Kenya’s fastest-growing regions. The scheme will deliver essential bulk water supply and wastewater treatment services under a 30-year agreement with the municipal utility, serving both domestic users and industries within the Naivasha SEZ.

The estimated €93 million project includes the design, financing, construction, and operations of potable water supply and wastewater treatment infrastructure.

Once operational, the project is expected to benefit more than 270,000 people with improved water and sanitation by:

Supporting the transition of households from water kiosks to household connections.

Bolstering drinking water quality and service reliability.

Improving surface water quality through wastewater treatment and reuse.

The privately initiated proposal by Haskoning and RebelGroup was approved by the Kenyan PPP Directorate in May 2025. The newly formed co-development team will jointly advance the project through the development process, including feasibility studies, environmental and social impact assessments, technical design, and financial structuring.