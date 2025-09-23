The United Asian Network (UAN) recently held its Leadership Summit 2.0 at the Swaminarayan Temple, focusing on the theme of “Strengthening Kenyan Asian Engagement & Unity.” The event brought together influential leaders to create actionable plans for the community’s role in Kenya’s economic and social development.
The summit featured prominent figures from both the corporate and public sectors, including keynote speaker Mr. Jas Bedi, Chairman of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), and Chief Guest Mr. Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom PLC.
Building on the success of its 2024 inaugural summit, this year’s event shifted from general discussion to a focus on concrete strategies for economic repositioning, national engagement, and youth leadership.
The summit’s agenda was structured around three key tracks:
- National Engagement: Fostering unity and collective nation-building.
- Economic Connector: Exploring opportunities for businesses within Kenya’s evolving economic landscape.
- Social & Youth: Highlighting the evolution and contributions of Kenyan Asian leadership.
A central panel on national engagement, titled “Kenya’s Strength is Diversity,” featured discussions with Mr. Andrew Musangi, Chairman of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), and Ms. Nasim Devji, Group CEO of DTB Group.
In his keynote address, Mr. Jas Bedi emphasized the need for adaptability, stating, “We need to reshape our business models to effectively thrive in the new changing world order, changing multilateralism and the rules based trading system.”
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa underscored the importance of diversity and integration. “The Asian community is an integral part of Kenya’s fabric, renowned for its enterprise, resilience, and succession planning,” he said. He added that the community has an opportunity to deepen its integration and play an even more visible role in shaping Kenya’s shared destiny.
Ndegwa concluded with a powerful message, urging the community to go beyond commercial success. “A seat at the table is not given, it is earned by placing purpose before profit and ensuring no one is left behind,” he said. “Together, through unity and impact, we can build a future where every community in Kenya thrives.”