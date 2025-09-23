Shares

A series of alleged abuses against foreign activists and legal professionals in Tanzania has ignited a regional human rights crisis, raising significant concerns about the country’s commitment to democratic principles and East African Community (EAC) protocols. The incidents occurred in May 2025 during the treason trial of prominent opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

The crisis intensified following a public statement by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan. In a widely circulated video, the president stated that “interference from outsiders threatens our stability, and we will use all means, however firm, to safeguard our nation’s tranquility.” This statement was made in the context of the government’s response to activists attempting to observe the court proceedings.

Among the most severe allegations are those from Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan journalist Agather Atuhaire. The two traveled to Dar es Salaam to attend Lissu’s May 19 court hearing but claim they were arrested, held incommunicado, and subjected to severe torture, including sexual assault. Both were forcibly deported to their home countries on May 23. Following his release, Mwangi spoke to the media about the “shame and guilt” of his alleged ordeal, while Atuhaire’s treatment was described as involving rape and physical abuse. These allegations have been met with condemnation from international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International.

The reported abuses were part of a broader pattern of harassment. According to reports from human rights groups and news outlets, several other high-profile Kenyans were allegedly denied entry to Tanzania while attempting to attend Lissu’s hearings, including:

May 18, 2025: Kenyan Senior Counsel and former Justice Minister Martha Karua was reportedly denied entry at Dar es Salaam airport, briefly detained, and deported.

May 18, 2025: Former Kenyan Chief Justice Willy Mutunga was blocked at the border and reportedly threatened with arrest.

May 19, 2025: Kenyan rights activist Gloria Kimani was allegedly denied entry and held for hours before being returned.

Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and the International Commission of Jurists, have filed suits, arguing that the actions violate Tanzanian constitutional protections, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and EAC protocols on human rights and freedom of movement.

The incidents have sparked concerns about a broader crackdown on dissent in the lead-up to Tanzania’s October 2025 elections.