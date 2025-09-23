Bandari Beauty has officially opened its newest outlet at Sarit, Westlands. The launch, celebrated with loyal clients and partners, marks a significant milestone in the brand’s mission to redefine skincare and beauty experiences in Kenya.
The opening of the Sarit outlet highlights the brand’s remarkable journey since its founding in 2018. Starting as a small online store with subscription boxes, Bandari Beauty has grown into a trusted household name with thousands of customers nationwide. Over the years, the company has expanded its offerings, launching a physical store, introducing its own skincare line, Bandari Beauty SKN, and unveiling its sister brand, Luna Medical Spa, which focuses on advanced dermatology. Today, the brand serves a strong community of over 40,000 clients.
The new Sarit store will provide customers with a holistic and elevated beauty experience. Patrons can access in-depth skin consultations, analysis, and guidance from dermatology experts. The store will also feature a curated selection of high-performance skincare products tailored to meet various needs.
Reflecting on the achievement, Bandari Beauty Founder & CEO Maureen Bandari spoke about the deeply personal significance of the new store. “When I founded Bandari Beauty seven years ago, I had one clear vision: to close the gap I had seen between makeup and healthy skin,” she said. “From those first subscription boxes and late nights of figuring it all out, to launching our skincare line and building a medical spa, the road has not always been easy, but it has been worth it.”
In just seven years, Maureen Bandari has established herself as a thought leader in the industry, earning multiple recognitions, including being named one of Business Daily’s Women’s Top 40 Under 40 in 2025.