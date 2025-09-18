Smart Applications International (Smart), a leader in healthcare information technology, has been officially recognized as a Superbrand, affirming its reputation as one of Africa’s most trusted and innovative companies. The accolade highlights the company’s commitment to transforming healthcare access and administration across the continent.
Founded in 2003, Smart has developed human centric innovations that have expanded its reach to 12 African countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Ethiopia. The company’s network now includes over 9,000 healthcare facilities and serves more than 1.6 million users.
“It is truly an honor to receive such a prestigious industry mark while serving millions across Africa,” said Harrison Muiru, Group Managing Director. “This recognition not only affirms the value of our work but also strengthens our resolve to continue innovating and shaping the future of healthcare delivery on the continent.”
Smart’s journey began with MediSmart, a pioneering biometric-controlled smart card system designed to prevent fraud and streamline healthcare access. This solution has since evolved into the Smart Access App, a fully digital healthcare platform with over 500,000 downloads.
According to Esther Muiruri, Group Marketing Director, the company’s solutions deliver tangible value. “Our clients have reported between 25% and 40% savings on their medical scheme expenditure within the first year of using the Smart System,” she said, adding that the seamless access to services demonstrates the company’s dedication to transforming the industry.
The company’s impact goes beyond its flagship solutions. Its portfolio of innovations includes:
- SmartHealth+: A comprehensive Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) that optimizes resources and enhances patient experiences.
- Smart Analytics: A powerful data platform that provides organizations with key insights for strategic decision-making and improved performance.
Smart’s success is built on a team of cross-functional experts, including medics, software engineers, and business analysts. The company is also a globally recognized institution, holding multiple ISO certifications for quality management, information security, and business continuity, which underscore its commitment to delivering secure and resilient world-class solutions.
Mary-Ann Musangi, Executive Director, concluded, “This accolade affirms the strength of our brand, the trust we have earned in the market, and our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional value to our clients.”