Four groundbreaking innovators have been selected as finalists for the 2025 Africa Prize, the continent’s largest award dedicated to fostering engineering and entrepreneurship. The winner will be announced at the live final in Dakar, Senegal, on October 16, 2025.
The finalists were chosen from a shortlist of 16, each of whom received an intensive eight-month support program focused on key business skills like financial modeling and market analysis. They also benefited from mentorship and access to the Royal Academy of Engineering’s global network of experts.
Here are the four finalists and their innovations:
1. Vivian Arinaitwe (Uganda): Neo Nest
Vivian Arinaitwe, a biomedical engineer, developed Neo Nest, a portable, low-cost device designed to prevent hypothermia in newborns. This “makeshift incubator” is a crucial tool for safely transferring at-risk babies from remote health facilities to hospitals. The device uses an electric circuit to generate and regulate heat, with a smart temperature control system that adjusts to environmental changes. It also features LED indicators and alarms to alert caregivers to any issues. Since joining the program, Vivian has secured agreements with health facilities in Uganda to deploy the device.
2. Elly Savatia (Kenya): Terp 360
Elly Savatia created Terp 360, a groundbreaking app that uses AI and 3D avatars to translate speech into fluid sign language. To ensure the app is relatable and culturally relevant, his team at Signvrse collaborated with deaf and hard-of-hearing Kenyans to record over 2,300 signs, including common phrases. By addressing the shortage of interpreters, Terp 360 has the potential to make learning and public spaces more inclusive. Since starting the Africa Prize program, Elly’s team has secured a Google.org grant to support expanding its sign language dataset.
3. Frank Owusu (Ghana): Aquamet
Frank Owusu, an ‘aquapreneur,’ developed Aquamet, a smart device that helps smallholder fish farmers improve their yields. The device uses three sensors to monitor water pH, dissolved oxygen, and temperature—critical factors for fish health. When water quality deteriorates, it sends real-time notifications and recommendations to the farmer’s phone, helping them reduce fish mortality. Farmers using Aquamet have reported a yield increase of 10-15%, a significant improvement over the typical 45% loss.
4. Carol Ofafa (Kenya): E-Safiri
Carol Ofafa, a Kenyan engineer, founded E-Safiri, a solar-powered battery-swapping service for electric vehicles (EVs). Operating in Kisumu, Kenya, the service provides charging hubs for electric bicycle and motorbike batteries, addressing a major barrier to EV adoption in areas that lack home charging infrastructure. Each hub runs on solar energy and uses IoT-enabled batteries for real-time tracking and maintenance. Beyond mobility, these hubs provide surplus energy to households without electricity, serving as power centers for the local community.
Launched in 2014 by the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation has supported 165 businesses from 22 countries with essential training, mentorship, and communication resources. The program’s alumni have collectively secured $34 million in grants and equity funding.
The 2025 Africa Prize Live Final will be held on October 16 at the Noom Hotel in Dakar, Senegal. The finalists will pitch their innovations to a panel of judges and a live audience.