Get ready for an afternoon of soulful music as renowned artist Webi is set to headline the next installment of “Miale by Cheche Sessions.” The live performance will take place at the Creative Spills Collective, also known as Spills House, on Sunday, September 14, 2025.
The event, scheduled from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, promises an intimate musical experience with one of Kenya’s most celebrated vocalists. Webi is a celebrated artist known for his powerful voice and unique blend of soul, jazz, and traditional African sounds, making this a must-attend for fans of authentic, live music.
Tickets for the event are available for purchase through Mookh. Early Bird tickets are priced at Ksh. 1,000.
The “Miale by Cheche Sessions” series is designed to showcase exceptional local talent in a relaxed and engaging setting, and this upcoming show with Webi is expected to be a highlight of the season.
