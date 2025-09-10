A new report from the World Resources Institute (WRI) Africa reveals a staggering problem in Kenya: up to 40% of the food produced annually is lost or wasted. This amounts to roughly 9 million tons, with an estimated value of Ksh. 72 billion (US$578 million), all while a quarter of the population faces food insecurity.
The study, titled “Food Loss and Waste in Maize, Potato, Fresh Fruits, and Fish Value Chains in Kenya 2025,” provides a comprehensive analysis of the issue. It pinpoints the hotspots and underlying causes of waste while proposing solutions to enhance food security, support farmers, and build climate resilience.
The report shows major losses in some of Kenya’s most important food sources:
- Up to 36% of maize
- Up to 56% of fresh fruits (with mangoes being the most affected, followed by avocados and bananas)
- 23% of potatoes
- 34% of fish
These losses occur before the food even reaches consumers, contributing to food shortages and economic strain on farmers. The study also highlights a critical need for standardized data collection, as a lack of reliable metrics makes it difficult to set targets or track progress effectively.
For the average Kenyan, the issue of food loss may seem distant, but its effects are felt directly. For smallholder farmers, food losses translate into lost income and a threat to their livelihoods. For businesses, it means reduced profits. Consumers, in turn, face higher prices for staples like maize flour and fresh produce.
The report notes that reducing this waste could lead to more affordable food, help stabilize prices, and lessen the pressure on land and water resources.
The report argues that reducing food loss and waste by 50% by 2030 could have a triple benefit for Kenya:
- Feed over 7 million people annually.
- Inject Ksh. 36 billion back into the economy.
- Cut over 7 million tons of carbon emissions, directly supporting the nation’s climate commitments.
While the 2024 Kenya Post-Harvest Management on FLW Reduction Strategy is a positive step, the report identifies significant challenges, including weak monitoring, insufficient funding, and fragmented coordination.
To address this, the report recommends a three-pronged approach:
- Enhanced data and monitoring: Build robust systems to identify exactly where losses are occurring.
- Scaling proven technologies: Expand the use of solutions such as hermetic storage, cold chains, and food donation programs.
- Stronger policy implementation: Accelerate the rollout of national and county-level strategies and create incentives for action.
As Dr. Susan Chomba, Director of WRI Africa, stated, “By providing reliable data, strengthening policies, mobilizing finance, and fostering entrepreneurship, we are turning food loss and waste into food security, green jobs, and climate resilience across Kenya and the region.”