A new psychological thriller, HOLLOW, is set to premiere on October 31, 2025. Produced by HME Originals and Film State, the film is a chilling exploration of grief and mental health told through the lens of a supernatural haunting.
Co-written and co-directed by Allan Bosire and Wairimu Kimotho, HOLLOW follows the story of Emma (played by Joan Kenduywa), a woman who, after a traumatic miscarriage, moves to a new home for a fresh start. However, her healing is derailed when she becomes convinced that a ghost child is trapped inside a locked closet. The film aims to deliver a patient, creeping horror that externalizes the internal struggles of grief, guilt, and loneliness, rather than relying on conventional jump scares.
The film’s logline poses a central question: “The real horror may be what grief has hollowed out inside her.” As Emma’s husband, Henry (Neville Misati), grows increasingly concerned about her mental state, their relationship frays. Emma’s sister, Ashley (Red Brenda), attempts to provide comfort, but Emma is consumed by her obsession with the mysterious presence.
Torn between the possibility of a supernatural entity and a manifestation of her own unresolved trauma, Emma is forced to confront the truth inside the closet—and the darkness within herself.
In their director’s statement, Bosire and Kimotho note that their vision was to create a film where the silence screams louder than any sound. They drew visual and psychological inspiration from acclaimed thrillers like “The Night House,” “Prisoners,” and “The Haunting of Hill House.” The film’s world is a familiar, suburban backdrop that slowly becomes infected with dread, with a camera that lingers and shadows that feel heavy.
“HOLLOW” is not just a horror film, the directors state, but a story about the silence that follows grief and the terrifying ways it tries to speak when we refuse to listen.
The film’s key crew includes Festus Kiprotich as the Director of Photography, Frank Kenyanya as the Producer, and Don Otieno as the Tech Producer.