When I think about how fast the delivery business has grown in Kenya, I often remember a simple truth: convenience is not a luxury anymore, it is a necessity. Just a few years ago, the idea of ordering a hot meal, groceries, or even medicine through an app and having it arrive at your doorstep within minutes felt like a novelty. Today, delivery has become part of our everyday lives, woven into the routines of busy professionals, entrepreneurs, students, parents, and even small business owners.

In a world reshaped by technology, the nature of work is rapidly evolving. In Kenya, this transformation is most visible on our streets, where a vibrant ecosystem of delivery partners on motorcycles, in cars, and on bicycles has become a symbol of the growing gig economy. This shift goes beyond mere convenience; it represents a powerful story of economic empowerment, job creation, and accessible entrepreneurship. I have seen how the delivery business is reshaping not just consumer habits, but also how we work, earn, and grow businesses.

Kenya is a young, dynamic nation. With more than 75 percent of our population under the age of 35, we are full of energy, creativity, and ambition. Yet, traditional formal employment cannot keep up with the number of young people entering the job market every year. This is where the gig economy has stepped in.

The gig economy is no longer a niche concept but a significant driver of national development. Recent studies and reports highlight its immense scale and potential. It is estimated that a substantial portion of Kenya’s workforce now engages in some form of gig work, from digital freelancing to on-demand services. This shift is not just a response to unemployment but a reflection of a growing desire for flexibility, autonomy, and direct control over one’s financial destiny.

For thousands of young Kenyans, platforms like Uber and Uber Eats have become a bridge, offering flexible work, income opportunities, and a chance to build resilience. In fact, an Economic Impact Report by Uber shows that drivers and delivery people in Kenya earned an extra KSh 2.2 billion in 2023, with the flexibility of gig work valued at over KSh 1.6 billion.

Delivery is not just about food arriving at your door. It is about time, opportunity, and growth. Let’s think about time for a moment. In 2023, consumers in Kenya saved more than 448,000 hours through delivery on Uber Eats, and this has only continued to grow in 2024 and 2025. That is 448,000 hours that people used instead to work on their businesses, spend time with family, study, or simply rest. Time saved is value created.

One of the most powerful impacts of the delivery business is the way it has enabled a new class of micro-entrepreneurs. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly in the food and retail sectors, are no longer confined to the limitations of their physical storefronts. Delivery platforms have extended their reach, allowing them to serve a wider customer base and compete on a more level playing field with larger corporations.

For restaurants and local merchants, a partnership with a delivery platform is more than just a logistical solution; it is a strategic business move. It provides access to a ready-made customer base and a delivery infrastructure, all without the massive capital investment traditionally required for expansion. The economic impact is tangible. In 2023, the Uber Eats platform alone added an estimated Ksh 534 million in value to its restaurant partners. These platforms are not just delivering food, they are delivering growth and sustainability to the backbone of our economy.

Beyond business growth, the delivery business model is fundamentally reshaping how people earn a living. The promise of the gig economy is the freedom to be your own boss, and for thousands of Kenyans, this is a reality. The flexibility of being a delivery partner allows individuals to work on their own terms, fitting their work around family commitments, education, or other personal pursuits.

The data speaks volumes about this paradigm shift. A significant majority of gig workers choose this path for the flexibility and independence it offers. For instance, 57 percent of our delivery partners cite the ability to be their own boss as the primary reason for joining the platform. This flexibility translates into meaningful financial security, with 87 percent of these individuals using their earnings to cover essential expenses like rent, school fees, and food. It is an empowering cycle; the technology provides the opportunity, and the individual’s hard work creates a sustainable livelihood. The rise of this work model is a testament to the Kenyan entrepreneurial spirit, providing a critical safety net and a path to financial independence for a workforce that craves autonomy.

The benefits of this growing sector extend far beyond the direct participants. The growth of the delivery business has a significant ripple effect throughout the economy. It creates demand for support services, from motorcycle maintenance and fuel stations to mobile money services and technology developers. The convenience it provides to consumers, saving them valuable time that can be reinvested in other activities, is also a significant economic benefit.

However, as the gig economy matures, so do the conversations around its future. Discussions about regulation, worker protections, and fair compensation are crucial. As a key player in this space, we recognize the importance of this dialogue. Our role is not just to innovate but also to collaborate with stakeholders, policymakers, industry peers, and, most importantly, our partners, to ensure that this model of work is not only dynamic but also fair and sustainable. We are committed to leading this conversation, ensuring that as the gig economy expands, it does so in a way that truly benefits everyone.

By Kui Mbugua – General Manager for Delivery, Uber Kenya