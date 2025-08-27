The 2025 Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) has named Mauritius as the top government in Africa for the fifth year in a row. The new report highlights that while Africa’s overall governance score is the lowest of all regions, there has been a modest improvement over the past year.
The Index, which measures government capabilities and effectiveness across 120 countries, identifies several African nations making notable progress. According to Dinesh Naidu, a director at the Chandler Institute of Governance, “high performance African countries are making governance advances that can inspire peers across the continent.”
- Regional Leaders: The top five governments in Africa are Mauritius, followed by Rwanda, Botswana, Morocco, and South Africa.
- Rwanda’s Milestone: Rwanda stood out as the world’s best-performing low-income country, proving that a nation’s wealth is not the sole factor for effective governance.
- Tanzania’s Big Leap: Outside of the top five, Tanzania has shown the most significant improvement of any African country since the Index began in 2021, climbing four spots in the global rankings. This is credited to its structural reforms and a focus on digital governance initiatives.
Kenya is in number 94 in the world and 14th in Africa on the index behind Tanzania and Benin.
The report notes that many African countries still face significant challenges, particularly in Financial Stewardship, as government debt and fiscal pressures remain high. However, Naidu highlighted the continent’s strong demographic momentum as a key opportunity. With 70% of the population under 30 in Sub-Saharan Africa, governments that can effectively deliver on jobs and education have the potential to unlock powerful growth.
The CGGI serves as a practical tool for governments to benchmark progress, identify areas for improvement, and adopt successful strategies from their peers, with the goal of building a more resilient and inclusive future.