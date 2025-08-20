Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah and Arsenal midfielder Mariona Caldentey have been named the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Players of the Year for the 2024-25 season. Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers and Arsenal’s Olivia Smith were awarded the Young Player of the Year titles.
Salah, 33, became the first male player to win the prestigious award three times. He played a crucial role in Liverpool’s title-winning season, leading the Premier League with 29 goals and 18 assists. His impressive haul of individual awards also includes the Premier League Player of the Season and the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year.
In the women’s game, Spain international Caldentey, 29, was recognized after a stellar debut season with Arsenal, where she scored 19 goals across all competitions, including nine goals and five assists in the Women’s Super League (WSL).
Morgan Rogers, a 23-year-old midfielder, earned the Young Player of the Year award after a breakthrough season with Aston Villa, scoring 14 goals in 54 appearances. Arsenal’s newest signing, Olivia Smith, 21, was named the PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year, becoming the first non-English player to receive the award. Smith, who joined Arsenal from Liverpool for a record fee, scored nine goals in 20 WSL matches.
Former England men’s manager Sir Gareth Southgate and USA women’s national team coach Emma Hayes were both honored with the PFA Merit Award for their significant contributions to football.
Southgate, who spent eight years at the helm of the England men’s team, led them to a World Cup semi-final and two European Championship finals. Hayes, widely regarded as one of the most influential coaches in the women’s game, received the award after an illustrious career with Chelsea, where she won 16 trophies.
The Premier League Team of the Year was dominated by champions Liverpool and runners-up Arsenal, with each having four players included.
- Goalkeeper: Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest)
- Defenders: William Saliba (Arsenal), Gabriel (Arsenal), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth, now Liverpool)
- Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Declan Rice (Arsenal)
- Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Alexander Isak (Newcastle), Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)
In the WSL Team of the Year, four players from Champions League winners Arsenal were selected.
- Goalkeeper: Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United)
- Defenders: Emily Fox (Arsenal), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Jayde Riviere (Manchester United)
- Midfielders: Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Kim Little (Arsenal)
- Forwards: Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Arsenal), Mary Fowler (Manchester City)