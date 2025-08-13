Shares

Across Africa’s digital economy, we are witnessing a fundamental shift in how brands approach customer experience (CX). What was once viewed primarily as a reactive support function – tied to call centers, complaints, and crisis resolution – is now emerging as a strategic business priority. At the heart of this transformation is a renewed focus on human connection.

This shift may not always make headlines, but it is steadily redefining how brands compete, grow, and remain relevant. The quiet revolution underway in Africa’s service landscape signals a deeper understanding: that CX isn’t a department – it’s a mindset.

Today’s customer is digital-first, informed, and less tolerant of friction. They expect convenience, speed, and transparency. Repeating an issue to multiple agents or waiting endlessly on hold simply doesn’t cut it. With more options than ever, loyalty is no longer guaranteed – it must be earned through consistent, meaningful experiences.

In response, forward-thinking companies are stepping up. CX is no longer the job of one team; it’s embedded in product design, marketing, payments, and technology. At MultiChoice, we’ve seen firsthand how aligning cross-functional teams around the customer journey can unlock real value. The shift from transactional service to relationship-driven engagement is not only necessary – it’s transformational.

Seamless experiences have become the new benchmark. A payment that processes without friction. An app that loads instantly. A subscription that renews without error. These are the moments that build trust. Technology is no longer the destination – it’s the enabler. AI, automation, and predictive analytics are helping us handle routine tasks, so human agents can focus on empathy, nuance, and complexity.

Practical innovations like in-app live chat, STK Push payments, and digital self-service aren’t just about being trendy. They remove unnecessary hurdles for customers trying to get simple things done. The real power lies not in the tools, but in how we apply them. Innovations grounded in empathy – like proactive payment reminders or seamless transitions from bot to agent – show respect for the customer’s time and dignity.

This approach demands a new operational culture. Silos are breaking down. Journey owners are facilitating honest, cross-functional reviews to ensure that what’s promised in marketing matches the actual product experience. A unified knowledge base – accessible to both customers and frontline staff – is fast becoming the norm.

But listening alone isn’t enough. Acting on feedback is what earns trust. Every piece of data – from a tweet to an NPS comment to a conversation at a service center – should inform product tweaks, policy shifts, and training priorities. Feedback is no longer collected for the sake of reporting; it’s a trigger for action.

Of course, the journey isn’t without its challenges. Delivering consistent experiences across geographies, languages, and channels is complex. But perfection isn’t the goal. Progress is. Starting small, testing often, and adjusting quickly usually outweighs over-engineering the perfect system.

Importantly, digital doesn’t mean impersonal. Some of the warmest, most human interactions now happen online. A well-timed message, an empathetic bot response, or a no-questions-asked refund can make all the difference. At the core of great CX is a simple truth: people want to feel heard, valued, and respected.

At MultiChoice, this belief shapes how we work. CSAT isn’t just a care metric – it’s a business priority shared across teams. We’re constantly asking: how do we design experiences that not only solve problems, but also strengthen relationships?

As CX continues to evolve across Africa, the brands that thrive won’t be the ones with the flashiest tech. They’ll be the ones that stay close to their customers, listen deeply, and respond with empathy.

The question isn’t just “What are we solving?” but “Who are we serving?”

Jacqueline Sagala – Head of Customer Experience & Care at Multichoice Kenya.