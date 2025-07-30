Shares

LIV Golf is set to make a groundbreaking debut on the African continent in 2026, with Johannesburg, South Africa, confirmed as the host city for the inaugural LIV Golf South Africa event.

The tournament will take place from March 20-22, 2026, at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Steyn City. The event will feature Stinger GC, LIV Golf’s all-South African team, led by captain and 2010 Open Champion Louis Oosthuizen, alongside fellow countrymen Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, and 2011 Masters Champion Charl Schwartzel.

LIV Golf, established in 2021, was designed to rival the traditional PGA Tour. It is financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and distinguishes itself through an innovative tournament format and substantial prize money.

Key characteristics of LIV Golf include:

• Format: Tournaments are typically played over 54 holes (LIV is 54 in Roman numerals), featuring a 48-player field. Events utilize “shotgun starts,” where all players begin simultaneously on different holes, and there are no cuts, ensuring every player competes through all three rounds. Competitions include both individual and team components.

• Prize Money: LIV Golf events are renowned for their lucrative prize pools, often totaling $25 million per tournament. The individual winner typically receives $4 million, while the winning team earns $3 million (with 60% going to the team’s operating fund and 40% split among players). Even the last-place finisher in the no-cut field receives $50,000. Season-long individual bonuses can reach $18 million for the top player, and the Team Championship finale offers a colossal $50 million purse. Reports suggest purses could increase to $30 million per event in 2026.

• Teams: The league comprises 13 powerhouse teams, each with four players led by an elite captain. Players accumulate points for both individual and team championship standings throughout the season.

• Season Structure: The season generally runs from February to August, culminating in a Team Championship finale.

LIV Golf holds events across the globe, expanding its presence to new markets and engaging diverse fan bases.

For the 2025 season, confirmed locations include:

• Asia: Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Hong Kong (Hong Kong), Singapore (Singapore), South Korea

• Australasia: Adelaide (Australia)

• Europe: Andalucía (Spain), UK (e.g., JCB Golf and Country Club, Staffordshire, England)

• North America: Miami (USA), Mexico City (Mexico), Washington D.C. (USA), Dallas (USA), Chicago (USA), Indianapolis (USA)

Looking ahead to 2026, in addition to the newly announced South African event, LIV Golf has also confirmed other key locations:

• Africa: Johannesburg, South Africa (March 20-22, at Steyn City)

• Australasia: Adelaide (Australia) (February 13-15, at The Grange Golf Club)

• Europe: UK (e.g., JCB Golf & Country Club) (July 24-26)

• North America: Mexico City (April 17-19, at Club de Golf Chapultepec)