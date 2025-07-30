Shares

Glee Hotel has officially introduced itself to Nairobi’s hospitality landscape tonight with an exclusive soft launch event. The event brought together media and influencers for a preview of what the hotel has to offer.

The evening highlighted Glee Hotel’s culinary program under Executive Chef Luca Pintus. His impressive 20 year international career spans Michelin-starred kitchens in France, luxury yachts across the Mediterranean, and acclaimed Nairobi establishments including Tribe Hotel and Food Library’s portfolio of restaurants.

Chef Luca and Chef Yadav who brought a unique perspective as an Italian chef and Indian Chef respectively, both demonstrated their signature approach of blending refined technique with inventive flavour pairings during live cooking segments.

The event emphasized Glee Hotel’s focus on creating naturally Instagram-worthy experiences through the #MomentsatGlee campaign, featuring designated photo opportunities and professional photography for guests. The initiative reflects the hotel’s understanding that today’s travellers seek experiences worth sharing.

Glee Hotel positions itself as a premium destination that offers more than just accommodations, focusing on creating meaningful experiences for discerning travellers and locals who appreciate exceptional hospitality and culinary excellence.

Glee Hotel is a five-star hotel that is located along the Northern Bypass in Runda. It has nine meeting rooms including the pillarless Amethyst Ballroom for up to 700 guests, boardrooms, and a beautifully landscaped outdoor events garden(1500pax). Each space features advanced audiovisual technology, high-speed connectivity, and dedicated event support. The hotel offers 211 luxurious rooms and suites, six restaurants and bars, a spa, heated pool, skywalk, games room, and more, all set within eight acres.