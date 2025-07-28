Shares

Kenya has committed to strengthening the convergences between air transport and tourism as part of its broader strategy to foster job creation, drive investment, and boost destination competitiveness across the African continent. This was said during the 2nd UN Tourism and ICAO Africa Ministerial Summit held in Luanda, Angola.

The meeting aimed to unlock the potential of aviation and tourism as key drivers of Africa’s economic transformation. It brought together ministers, principal secretaries, policymakers, and industry leaders from across the continent. Key areas of focus included eliminating structural and regulatory barriers, enhancing mobility, and strengthening cross-border collaboration.

The Principal Secretary for Aviation and Aerospace Development Teresia Mbaika, who led the Kenyan delegation, said that Kenya is taking deliberate steps to align its aviation policies with tourism development goals. “Kenya is fully committed to strengthening the link between the aviation and tourism sectors to foster job creation, drive investment, and boost destination competitiveness. The recent announcement by Kenya’s President that citizens from all African countries can now access Kenya visa-free is a demonstration of our commitment as a country,” said PS Mbaika. “With seamless connectivity and improved passenger experiences, we will ensure that Africa becomes a more accessible, resilient, and attractive destination.”

The PS highlighted Kenya’s strategic efforts in improving immigration efficiency, investing in post-arrival connectivity, and prioritizing inclusive infrastructure—such as ramps, lifts, and wheelchair access—now standard at Kenya’s key entry points.

On the sidelines of the summit, PS Mbaika held a closed-door meeting with ICAO Council President Mr. Salvatore Sciacchitano, where she expressed Kenya’s appreciation for ICAO’s longstanding support and shared progress on the establishment of a dedicated State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Mr. Sciacchitano praised Kenya’s forward-thinking approach, noting “The creation of a dedicated aviation and aerospace department is a clear demonstration of Kenya’s bold vision and recognition of aviation as a national development pillar. ICAO looks forward to strengthening cooperation with Kenya in capacity building, safety oversight, and green aviation.”

The PS also led a bilateral meeting with Angola’s Minister for Transport, Construction and Public Works, H.E. Ricardo Daniel Sandão, where the two countries agreed to review the existing Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA), initiate technical exchange programs, collaborate on aviation regulation, and explore a reciprocal visa regime to support tourism and trade.

During the summit, the Kenyan delegation toured Angola’s new Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto International Airport, where PS Mbaika emphasized the urgent need for Kenya to upgrade its aviation infrastructure in line with global trends to meet growing passenger and cargo traffic.

She also extended an invitation to the Angolan Minister to visit Kenya aboard TAAG Angola Airlines’ inaugural direct flight to Nairobi in September 2025, marking a new era in aviation diplomacy between the two countries.

Kenya’s delegation included H.E. Joyce M’maitsi, Ambassador to Angola; representatives from the Ministries of Transport and Roads, Tourism and Wildlife, and Agriculture, as well as Mr. Dalmas Owino Okendo, Kenya Airways’ Head of Government and Industry Affairs.

The Government of Kenya, through the Ministries of Tourism and Wildlife, Trade, Transport and Roads, and Agriculture, is currently evaluating access to Kenya’s air transport market to ensure that it reflects actual demand.