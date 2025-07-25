Shares

Kenya’s industrial sector is taking centre stage in the fight against climate change, as a new report launched today outlines a roadmap to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 32% by 2030.

The Industrial Report on Kenya’s Preparedness to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions, with a Focus on Wastewater Targets reveals how sustainable wastewater management is a game-changing solution to both emissions reduction and resource efficiency. The report was developed by Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) in partnership with the Confederation of Danish Industry and the Kenya Water Institute.

The report frames wastewater as a reusable resource aligned with the principles of the circular economy. Speaking at the launch, Principal Secretary in the State Department for Water and Sanitation, Julius Korir, CBS, affirmed the government’s commitment to expanding sanitation access. He said, “Access to water has improved significantly from 68% to over 75% in 2025. We have expanded sanitation in major towns like Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu. Our focus now is on emerging towns such as Mandera, Isiolo, Wajir, Chuka, Chogoria, Malindi, Mtwapa, and Kiambu. We are setting up sewer systems to reduce discharge into rivers. These investments are not just about infrastructure but also dignifying the lives of Kenyans and supporting industry. Industries are both users of water and generators, and therefore, a critical part of the solution.”

Tobias Alando, Chief Executive at Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), emphasized that the private sector is not waiting to be told what to do. He reiterated that, “As Kenya Association of Manufacturers, we believe industry is not a passive observer in climate action, we are key actors. Many of our industries have already taken bold steps. From recycling greywater in production plants, to installing on-site treatment facilities and exploring biogas generation from effluent sludge, the private sector is already innovating. We are also seeing industrial parks experimenting with zero liquid discharge systems, textile companies treating and reusing dye water, and food processors tapping into circular economy models. But we are also honest: we know there is more to do. We need a more enabling policy environment, easier access to green financing, and capacity-building to bring SMEs into this journey.”

He also spelled out key recommendations from the report that are essential for scaling up industry-wide action. These include strengthening policy enforcement, investing in wastewater infrastructure, enabling public-private partnerships (PPPs), building technical capacity, supporting local innovation, adopting circular economy approaches, and leveraging real-time data systems for transparency and accountability.

As Kenya advances toward its 2030 target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 32%, the path forward lies in reimagining wastewater as a driver of resilience, competitiveness, and sustainability.