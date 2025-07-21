Shares

The 19th edition of the Africa Food Systems Forum (AFSF) is set to be hosted in Dakar, Senegal this August. Senegal’s Ministry of Agriculture Food Sovereignty and Livestock is expecting over 6,000 food systems leaders from around the world.

It will be hosted under the theme Africa’s Youth: Leading Collaboration, Innovation, and Implementation of Africa’s Food Systems Transformation.

Making the announcement, Senegal’s Minister of Agriculture Food Sovereignty and Livestock, Dr. Mabouba Diagne said: “With nearly 60% of Africa’s population under 25, youth are the most potent force shaping the continent’s future. Senegal is therefore honoured to convene Africa’s most influential agriculture leaders and hope that this year’s Forum will shape policy, investment, and innovation. We welcome the world to Dakar and reinforce our belief that Africa can achieve food resilience and sustainable systems.

Delegates from more than 90 countries are expected to arrive in Dakar, with participation from key international institutions including the African Union (AU), UN agencies and major development institutions.

Amath Pathe, Managing Director, Africa Food Systems Forum said: “This year’s convening is a catalyst for reaching youth and young women in Africa so we can engage them as leaders, co-creators and movement builders. 6,000 voices from across the world will converge in Senegal to exchange ideas and build the future of food systems and we can’t wait for the impact this will have”.

There is a strong commitment from the government of Senegal to deliver a high impactful event. Comprehensive security protocols, visa facilitation, advanced logistics, multilingual interpretation, and protocol arrangements are in place to ensure smooth execution.

Online registration for delegates is now open on the official AFS Forum website here afs-forum.org/summit/2025.