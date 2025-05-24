Shares

All public beaches in Mombasa have been closed because of a severe weather alert that could put the public in danger.

The beaches were closed following a directive issued by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sherrif Nassir on Friday, May 23, 2025. They include Jomo Kenyatta (Pirates), Nyali, Bamburi, and Shanzu beaches after Governor order an immediate two-day closure of the beaches.

The measure extends beyond beaches to include the suspension of all ocean-based commercial and recreational activities, such as fishing and water sports. Furthermore, construction activities have been temporarily halted across the county due to the high risk posed by wind-related hazards, with contractors explicitly instructed to secure their sites.

The decision was made in direct response to a severe weather advisory released on Thursday, May 22, 2025, by the Kenya Meteorological Department. The advisory warned of strong southerly winds and large waves along the Kenyan Coast. Specifically, the Met Department predicted strong southerly winds of more than 30 knots (15.4 m/s) along the coast, with speeds expected to strengthen to over 35 knots (18.0 m/s) on Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25, before “subsiding to 25 knots (12.9 m/s) on Monday, May 26.”

Additionally, wave heights were likely to exceed 2 metres over the coastal waters from Friday, May 23 to Sunday, May 25, before reducing to below 2 metres on Monday.

The Kenya Meteorological Department’s broader advisory warned of strong winds and large waves impacting several regions across the country with moderate to high severity from Friday to Sunday. They stated, “Strong winds may blow off roofs and cause structural damage. Large waves may lower visibility and affect marine activities.” The department further noted that “powerful southerly winds exceeding 30 knots (15.4 meters per second) will impact Coastal areas, South Eastern lowlands, and North Western regions.”